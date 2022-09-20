Is Abel Ferreira right? See numbers for Danilo in Palmeiras







At a press conference after the Palmeiras’ 1-0 victory over Santos for the Brasileirãocoach Abel Ferreira said that going to Brazilian Team ‘did wrong’ at the wheel Danilo. Thinking about the Portuguese statement, the report by the THROW! compared athlete data, pre and post call, according to Footstats.

Before joining the national team, the midfielder played 23 games (Paulistão, Recopa, Brasileirão, Libertadores and Copa do Brasil). In them, he added good defensive and offensive numbers.

In all, he scored 6 goals, made 45 correct tackles and gave 15 assists for shots, one being converted into a goal. In addition, shirt 28 managed 697 correct passes (91.35%) and missed only 66. Finally, there were 22 fouls committed and two yellow cards.





In May of this year, Danilo was called up for the first time by coach Tite, but he did not enter the field in friendlies. On the return to Abel’s team, the midfielder showed a drop in technical performance and, mainly, emotional lack of control, since he added two red cards, in a short period of time.

Also in 23 games, he scored a goal, made 33 correct tackles and gave 16 assists for shots, one being converted into a goal. Danilo also accumulated 641 correct passes (89.4%) and missed 76, in addition to 29 fouls, receiving four yellow cards and two red cards.

– I remember at the time having a conversation internally with the club and I expressed my opinion about his departure, but I’m not in charge. It is going through a less good phase, but it has already helped us a lot – said Abel, who completed citing the athlete’s most recent expulsion, against Santos:

– He knows he made a mistake. He lost the ball before, tried to cut the ball, stepped and was sent off well. But it’s part of the player’s training to know how to deal with highs and lows. I’m seeing Neymar breaking everything, Ronaldo too, today in a less good phase. Messi is the same, it’s part of every player’s career.





As he will be out of Palmeiras’ next game, which only takes place on September 28, Danilo will have a rare period of two weeks to rest, work and seek to recover the good numbers he accumulated before being called up.

Check out Danilo’s data collection in these periods:

PRE SELECTION

PAULISTAN (9 games):

23 certain tackles

5 assists for submissions

232 passes right (91.7%) and 21 wrong

15 fouls committed

2 goals

1 yellow card

RECOPA (2 games)

2 certain disarms

4 assists for submissions

55 passes right and 4 passes wrong

1 foul committed

1 goal

BRAZILIAN (7 rounds):

10 right tackles

3 assists for submissions

240 passes right (91.2%) and 23 passes wrong

5 fouls committed

1 goal

1 yellow card

BRAZILIAN CUP (1 game):

2 certain disarms

1 finishing assistance

55 passes right and 4 passes wrong

1 goal

LIBERATORS (4 games):

8 certain disarms

2 assists for shots and 1 for a goal

115 right (89.15%) and 14 wrong

1 foul committed

1 goal

TOTAL (23 games):

45 Correct Disarms

15 Finishing Assists

697 Correct Passes

66 Wrong Passes

91.35% Correct Passes

22 Fouls Committed

2 Yellow Cards

0 Red Cards

6 goals

1 Goal Assist

POST SELECTION

BRAZILIAN (17 rounds):

29 right trips (I didn’t count the wrong ones, we cut)

15 finishing assists

515 passes right and 59 passes wrong (89.7%)

21 fouls committed

3 yellow

1 red

0 goals

1 assist

BRAZILIAN CUP (2 games):

2 certain disarms

0 assists for finishing

45 passes right and 5 passes wrong (90%)

2 fouls committed

0 yellow

0 red

0 goal

0 assists

LIBERATORS (4 games):

2 certain disarms

1 finishing assistance

81 passes right and 12 passes wrong (87.1%)

6 fouls committed

1 yellow

1 red

1 goal

TOTAL (23 games):

33 Correct Disarms

16 Finishing Assists

641 Correct Passes

76 Wrong Passes

89.40% of Correct Passes

29 Fouls Committed

4 Yellow Cards

2 Red Cards

1 goal

1 Goal Assist

