Is it cheap or Squid Effect? Why Yduqs (YDUQS3) and Cogna (COGN3) soar on the Ibovespa – Money Times

The decision of Ministry of Education (MEC) to suspend the accreditation processes of online law degree courses is positive, according to the evaluation of the Morgan Stanleywhich also points out that the drop in actions last Friday (16th) is unjustified.

On Friday, the action of the cogna (COGN3) plummeted 9.2% and yduqs (YDUQS3) lost 5.5%, while outside the Ibovespa, Anima (ANIM3) lost 7.4% and Southern Cross (CSED3) dropped 4.5%.

On the other hand, on Monday (19), the shares of Cogna and Yduqs performed among the highest in the Ibovespa. The actions of YDUQ3 registered an increase of 14%, at R$ 12.30, and COGN3 rose 9.77% to R$2.81.



The analyst of Morgan StanleyJavier Martinez de Olcoz Cerdan, highlighted in a report to clients this Monday that the Law course is an important source of income for faculties, especially small and medium-sized ones, which do not have the scale to work in the model EADthat is, distance learning.

“After several years of crisis in the face-to-face segment – ​​reduction of Fies, cannibalization of EAD, Covid-19 –, the approval of EAD for Law would probably make it impossible to keep the campuses profitable, potentially forcing many small players to give up and large players to reduce capacity , as well as intensifying the EAD price war,” he said.

Overall, for Cerdan, listed companies are less exposed to face-to-face teaching with the ability to minimize pressure by expanding into distance learning, as is the case with Yduqs and Cogna, or by leveraging quality and brandssuch as Anima and Cruzeiro do Sul.

Squid Effect

In addition, former president and candidate Lula also declared that the Fies and Prouni programs will come back with force if elected.

Prouni will come back with strength, FIES will come back with strength, and universities will have strength. Because no country develops without first investing in education. — Lula 13 (@LulaOficial) September 17, 2022

Lula leads the polls, and the programs have been important for the company’s revenues in the recent past.

“That said, we believe there are some potential catalysts to keep in mind: post-election, we can see new alternatives for public funding, especially if the Squid win; and if macro conditions improve, listed players could accelerate,” the analysts said.

Brazil’s education sector is cheap

The analyst points out that the news should be seen as positive, as it supports face-to-face courses for a longer period.

“Furthermore, we expected an unrestricted approval of 100% online Law, but this time the MEC is willing to listen to requests from the OAB, which means that the curriculum may require weekly face-to-face meetings,” he said, adding that this could prevent a migration. excessive for the EAD model.

Furthermore, it points out that the education sector do Brasil is cheap and that companies in the sector are in a better position to gain market share compared to regional groups, but that the recovery process is slow and should take 2 to 3 years to materialize.

Morgan Stanley has an ‘underweight’ recommendation, which is equivalent to selling, for Cogna, with a target price of BRL 2.70; ‘overweight’, which is equivalent to the purchase, for Yduqs, with a target price of R$17; ‘equal-weight’, which is equivalent to neutral, for Ânima, with a target price of R$ 6.50; and ‘overweight’ for Cruzeiro do Sul, with a target price of R$6.

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.

Follow Money Times on Instagram!

Connect with the market and have access to exclusive content about the news that enrich your day! Seven days a week and 24 hours a day, you will have access to the most important and commented topics of the moment. And even better, multimedia content with images, videos and a lot of interactivity, such as: the summary of the main news of the day in Minuto Money Times, Money Times Responds, in which our journalists answer questions about investments and market trends, lives and much more most… Click here and follow our profile now!