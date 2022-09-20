‘It embarrasses Brazilians’, says Tebet about Bolsonaro at the queen’s wake

Bolsonaro in London for the wake of Queen Elizabeth II, this Monday (19/9) (photo: Reproduction/Social networks) Senator Simone Tebet (MDB), presidential candidate in this year’s elections, accused President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of using the wake of Queen Elizabeth II as an election campaign. She regretted that the current Chief Executive, who is in London, disrespects the mourning of the British.

Simone Tebet commented on the president’s visit to the funeral and regretted that he had disrespected the mourning of the British. “Once again, it appears that Bolsonaro did not go to England out of solidarity or out of sincere homage to Queen Elizabeth II. Bolsonaro kept his full-time election campaign on the other side of the Atlantic, in blatant disregard for the mourning of an entire nation, of the entire people of the United Kingdom,” he pointed out.

“Bolsonaro, once again, embarrasses all Brazilians and shows the world what we know since the covid: a person without any feeling or empathy for the pain of others”, added the candidate.

After five days of tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London, the monarch was laid to rest in the chapel of St George’s Church at Windsor Castle, where Elizabeth II now rests beside the bodies of her father, King George VI; her husband Philip of Edinburgh; mother, Elizabeth; and sister Margaret.