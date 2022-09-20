It is still possible to WITHDRAW up to R$1,000 through Caixa Tem; see how

Brazil is facing one of the most difficult financial crises in recent times. Since the passage of the coronavirus pandemic around the world, our country has had serious problems in the field of trade.

Many companies were forced to close their doors and lay off employees during this period. However, something that ended up surprising many people was an area that grew in the midst of this difficult period.

Small entrepreneurs and MEIs

Even in the midst of the chaos of the pandemic, a group that resisted this moment of difficulties were small entrepreneurs. These people managed to remain in the market during the period, or are still opening their companies in this new moment.

The reality is that regardless of whether they already exist or are new to the market, the financial crisis we still face hits this audience intensely. Therefore, there is often no capital left to invest and further increase your trade.

For this reason, Caixa Econômica Federal launched the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital). The initiative aims to help people who are looking for credit to spend with their company.

Thus, people who own a company but do not yet have any type of formalization can have access to R$ 1 thousand. Those who already have registration as an Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) may request credit of up to R$ 3 thousand.

It is worth noting that this program is really a good way out for those seeking credits of this type. That’s because its conditions are specially designed to help the target audience.

Thus, people in the first group mentioned will be able to pay with rates of only 1.95% per month. Legal entities must pay off the debt with 1.99% per month. In both cases, it will be possible to make payment within 24 months.

Know more: Brazilian workers are SUMMONED by Caixa to withdraw forgotten amount: more than BRL 8 BI

I have a dirty name. And now?

People who are interested in loans but are denied credit protection agencies will be able to apply for the loan normally. However, according to information from Caixa Econômica, the contractor cannot have a debt greater than R$ 3 thousand at the time of requesting the amounts.

It is worth remembering that this credit should not be used for purposes other than those of the company itself, since the objective of the program is to offer more possibilities for the company’s growth.

How to hire?

There are two ways to contract SIM Digital credit amounts. The first way is aimed at those who work as an individual. These will be able to carry out the process directly through the bank’s application, Caixa Tem (Android: https://bit.ly/3S1GCBO or iOS: https://apple.co/3z9qcit). To do this, just update the application by adding all the documents necessary to carry out the procedure. Then click on “Crédito Caixa Tem” to continue with the contract.

People who work as Individual Microentrepreneurs will only be able to carry out this process in person at one of the company’s bank branches. Remembering that it will be necessary to prove that you have been enrolled in the modality for at least 12 months.

Finally, after the request, the institution will take up to seven business days to carry out the credit analysis. If the request is accepted, the amounts will be automatically deposited in the individual’s digital savings.

See too: Will the loan granted by Auxílio Brasil also be RELEASED by Caixa Tem? How to apply?