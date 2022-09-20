It returned! Clube Livelo offers 100% bonus for 4 months

The promotion that offers 100% bonus for 4 months for new customers of Clube Livelo is back! It is valid for new customers of the Classic (1,000 points), Plus (3,000 points) or Super (7,000 points) plans that make the contract until the 25th of September. Those who hire the Top (20,000) or Mega (12,000) plans will receive an 80% bonus for 5 months.

The bonus will be credited on the 3rd, 6th, 9th and 12th month after contracting the Classic, Plus and Super plans and on the 3rd, 6th, 9th, 12th and 15th month on the Mega and Top plans. That is, to receive the maximum bonus of the promotion, the client must remain active in the club for at least 12 or 15 months, respectively, depending on the plan chosen.

Promotion of membership to the Livelo Club

Customers who take advantage of the promotion will be able to generate lots of 1,000 Livelo points for between R$30.97 and R$32.23, depending on the plan chosen.

Points can be transferred to partner programs with, on average, 100% bonus, that is, the value for each 1,000 points or miles generated in the partner would be between R$16.20 and R$21.08.

Check the details of each plan:

Classic (1,000): 12,000 plan points (1,000 per month) plus 1,000 bonus points for 4 months (total: 4,000 bonus points). Total in 12 months: 16 thousand points for BRL 41.90 per month (BRL 502.80 in 12 months). Value for each 1,000 points: R$ 31.42;

12,000 plan points (1,000 per month) plus 1,000 bonus points for 4 months (total: 4,000 bonus points). Total in 12 months: 16 thousand points for BRL 41.90 per month (BRL 502.80 in 12 months). Plus (3,000): 36,000 plan points (3,000 per month) plus 3,000 bonus points for 4 months (total: 12,000 bonus points). Total in 12 months: 48 thousand points for BRL 123.90 per month (BRL 1,486.80 in 12 months). Value for every 1,000 points: R$ 30.97;

36,000 plan points (3,000 per month) plus 3,000 bonus points for 4 months (total: 12,000 bonus points). Total in 12 months: 48 thousand points for BRL 123.90 per month (BRL 1,486.80 in 12 months). Super (7,000): 84,000 plan points (7,000 per month) plus 7,000 bonus points for 4 months (total: 28,000 bonus points). Total in 12 months: 112 thousand points for BRL 289.90 per month (BRL 3,478.80 in 12 months). Value for each 1,000 points: R$ 31.06;

84,000 plan points (7,000 per month) plus 7,000 bonus points for 4 months (total: 28,000 bonus points). Total in 12 months: 112 thousand points for BRL 289.90 per month (BRL 3,478.80 in 12 months). Mega (12,000): 180,000 plan points (12,000 per month) plus 9,600 bonus points for 5 months (total bonus: 48,000). Total 228 thousand points in 15 months for R$ 489.90 per month (R$ 7,348.50 in 15 months). Value for every 1,000 points: R$ 32.23;

180,000 plan points (12,000 per month) plus 9,600 bonus points for 5 months (total bonus: 48,000). Total 228 thousand points in 15 months for R$ 489.90 per month (R$ 7,348.50 in 15 months). Top (20,000): 300,000 plan points (20,000 per month) plus 16,000 bonus points for 5 months (total bonus: 80,000). Total in 15 months: 380 thousand points for BRL 799.90 per month (BRL 11,998.50 in 15 months). Value for every 1,000 points: BRL 31.57.

To subscribe to Clube Livelo – click here.

Upgrade promotion at Clube Livelo

Anyone who is already a Club subscriber and upgrades their plan will also receive a bonus. In this case, it is 300%, also divided into 4 or 5 months, according to the chosen Club level. With this offer, which is also valid for contracts made until the 25th of September, the values ​​for each 1,000 points range from R$33.04 to R$34.02.

Check the calculations made for each plan available for upgrade:

Plus (3,000): 36,000 plan points (3,000 per month) plus 2,250 bonus points for 4 months (total: 9,000 bonus points). Total in 12 months: 45 thousand points for BRL 123.90 per month (BRL 1,486.80 in 12 months). Value for every 1,000 points: R$ 33.04;

36,000 plan points (3,000 per month) plus 2,250 bonus points for 4 months (total: 9,000 bonus points). Total in 12 months: 45 thousand points for BRL 123.90 per month (BRL 1,486.80 in 12 months). Super (7,000): 84,000 plan points (7,000 per month) plus 5,250 bonus points for 4 months (total: 21,000 bonus points). Total in 12 months: 105 thousand points for BRL 289.90 per month (BRL 3,478.80 in 12 months). Value for every 1,000 points: R$ 33.13;

84,000 plan points (7,000 per month) plus 5,250 bonus points for 4 months (total: 21,000 bonus points). Total in 12 months: 105 thousand points for BRL 289.90 per month (BRL 3,478.80 in 12 months). Mega (12,000): 180,000 plan points (12,000 per month) plus 7,200 bonus points for 5 months (total bonus: 36,000). Total of 216 thousand points in 15 months for R$ 489.90 per month (R$ 7,348.50 in 15 months). Value for every 1,000 points: R$ 34.02;

180,000 plan points (12,000 per month) plus 7,200 bonus points for 5 months (total bonus: 36,000). Total of 216 thousand points in 15 months for R$ 489.90 per month (R$ 7,348.50 in 15 months). Top (20,000): 300,000 plan points (20,000 per month) plus 12,000 bonus points for 5 months (total bonus: 60,000). Total in 15 months: 360 thousand points for BRL 799.90 per month (BRL 11,998.50 in 15 months). Value for every 1,000 points: R$ 33.33.

Heads up: If your Clube Livelo plan is old and has a cheaper monthly fee, think about whether it is worth upgrading to a bigger club because, even if you earn bonuses for a few months, you will later pay the current amounts and it may not be worth it.

To upgrade Club Livelo – click here.

Benefits of Club Livelo

Clube Livelo offers customers, in addition to the monthly accumulation of points, more aggressive point transfer promotions, purchase of points at a discount, among other advantages.

To join Clube Livelo – visit the website.

Earn up to 10 points per dollar at retail partners

Livelo has several promotions for accumulating points in online retail purchases. Some highlights are Casas Bahia (up to 10 points per real), Polishop (up to 10 points per real), Mizuno, Olympikus, Under Armor (6 points per real on the three sites) and Extra (up to 6 points per real).

Check the respective links for the rules and use the indicated pages. Remembering that we recommend printing the purchase in case of problems with credit points.

Check out all of Livelo’s online shopping offers – click here.

Buy points with up to 50% off

Finally, Livelo is also offering up to 50% off for Club customers. The biggest discount is for those who have been a subscriber for more than 12 months and other participants receive a 45% discount. The campaign is valid until 09/30/2022.

Those who take advantage will pay, respectively, R$ 35 and R$ 38.50 for each batch of 1,000 Livelo points, according to the Club’s time. The amount of points that can be acquired in each 30-day period varies according to the plan:

500, 1,200, Classic (1,000) and Plus (3,000) plans: 300 thousand points;

Super (7,000), Mega (12,000) and Top (20,000) plans: 750,000 points

Payment must be made by credit card and can be paid in up to three installments.

To take advantage, visit the website.

Receive miles promotions on your mobile

Receive promotions for miles, loyalty programs and credit cards on your cell phone, as soon as they are published, using the Melhores Destinos app for free. Simply download the app and select the option to receive miles/card promotion notifications.

See too: