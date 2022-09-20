It returned! Livelo offers up to 50% discount on the purchase of points with installments

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on It returned! Livelo offers up to 50% discount on the purchase of points with installments 2 Views

It returned! Until Friday of next week (30), the livelo has been offering 50% off points purchases to Club Livelo members for over a year. Other subscribers have a 45% discount.

Livelo buys points

☞ jump to…

Discount

See the discount offer below:

  • Clube Livelo for more than 1 year: 50% discount;
  • Clube Livelo for less than 1 year: 45% discount.

Cost per thousand points

With the promotion discount of up to 50% off, the cost for every thousand Livelo points will be:

  • Clube Livelo for more than 1 year: from R$70.00 to R$35.00;
  • Clube Livelo for less than 1 year: from R$ 70.00 for R$ 38.50.

Points purchase limit

According to the regulations, the point purchase limit varies according to your Club Livelo plan:

  • 300 thousand Livelo points* – Club 500, Club 1,200, Club Classic and Club Plus;
  • 750 thousand Livelo points* – Clube Super, Clube Mega and Clube Top.
    *within 30 days.

purchase example

To take advantage of the offer, simply access the Livelo points purchase page at this link. See below for an example of purchasing 100,000 points with a 50% discount. Note that it is possible to pay the purchase in up to 3 interest-free installments.

Comment

This is a great opportunity for anyone who needs to buy points at Livelo. As with the last offer made, in addition to the discount of up to 50%, the program also allows the purchase in installments.

Always good to remember that Livelo points are valuable and versatile. They can be transferred, often with bonuses, to airline loyalty programs such as LATAM Pass, TAP Miles&Go, TudoAzul and Smiles.

To buy Livelo points, click here. And to check the regulation, here.


Supermarket

Supermarket


Get 25% off your first purchase and 10% cashback on your next purchases!



hotels

hotels


5% off + Rewards badges on stays through March 31, 2023!



BTG Pactual Black Card

BTG Pactual Black Card


Earn cashback or points and Special IOF!



Manage your Miles

Manage your Miles


6 months free AwardWallet Plus for new users!



Club 1,000

Club 1,000


Get 1,000 miles per month + 7,000 bonus miles instantly!



see all coupons


About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Brazil aid is less than basic food basket in 12 capitals

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes Aid Brazil is being used by criminals to apply scams …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved