It returned! Livelo offers up to 50% discount on the purchase of points with installments

It returned! Until Friday of next week (30), the livelo has been offering 50% off points purchases to Club Livelo members for over a year. Other subscribers have a 45% discount.

Discount

See the discount offer below:

Clube Livelo for more than 1 year: 50% discount;

Clube Livelo for less than 1 year: 45% discount.

Cost per thousand points

With the promotion discount of up to 50% off, the cost for every thousand Livelo points will be:

Clube Livelo for more than 1 year: from R$70.00 to R$35.00;

Clube Livelo for less than 1 year: from R$ 70.00 for R$ 38.50.

Points purchase limit

According to the regulations, the point purchase limit varies according to your Club Livelo plan:

300 thousand Livelo points* – Club 500, Club 1,200, Club Classic and Club Plus;

750 thousand Livelo points* – Clube Super, Clube Mega and Clube Top.

*within 30 days.

purchase example

To take advantage of the offer, simply access the Livelo points purchase page at this link. See below for an example of purchasing 100,000 points with a 50% discount. Note that it is possible to pay the purchase in up to 3 interest-free installments.

Comment

This is a great opportunity for anyone who needs to buy points at Livelo. As with the last offer made, in addition to the discount of up to 50%, the program also allows the purchase in installments.

Always good to remember that Livelo points are valuable and versatile. They can be transferred, often with bonuses, to airline loyalty programs such as LATAM Pass, TAP Miles&Go, TudoAzul and Smiles.

To buy Livelo points, click here. And to check the regulation, here.