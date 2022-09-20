“I’ve never seen anything like it”, says doctor who treated victim abused by Leandro Lehart – RecordTV

O Spectacular Sunday followed the controversy involving the singer of the band Art Popular, Leandro Lehart, who was convicted of rape and false imprisonment. His sentence is nearly ten years in prison. Exclusively, the doctor who treated the victim told details about the matter.

Little information has been released, as the case is being processed in judicial secrecy. The victim is a woman with whom the singer dated three years ago – the two met in 2019.

In 2020, Leandro made a police report before being charged. In it, the singer reports that he had sex with consent two or three times at his residence. He ended the novel, because the girl would be in a moment of psychological shock and did not want to create expectations.

In the document, he also says that he walked away, since the young woman would have desires and fetishes, starting to make comments about the intimacy of the two. Leandro reported that he agreed with daydreams and absolutely intimate issues to reassure her.

For specialists, the Occurrence Bulletin may have been used as a strategy to defend against what could happen in the future.

In a statement, the victim’s lawyer, Priscila Santos, said that Leandro’s conviction was based on a set of indisputable evidence that shows that the facts are true. For her, the sentence represents another step in the fight against violence against women.

He is responsible for the crimes of rape and false imprisonment, but the Justice also determined that Leandro can appeal the decision in freedom.





Doctor’s report

Exclusively, the doctor who has been following the case since August 2021, Carla Goés, says that she received the victim in a very serious condition. The patient arrived at the office with anorexia, weighing almost 40 kilos.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” confided the doctor, who works with domestic violence cases. Carla reveals that it took her two days to read the patient’s history and was very impacted by the situation.

The team went to Leandro’s house, but an employee, who declined to give an interview, explained that the singer had gone on a trip, as he was shaken by everything that was happening.

On Saturday (17), the band performed a show with the presence of the vocalist.

On his social networks, the singer published that he is being the victim of a great injustice and published the note issued by his lawyers.



