Jade Picon is "cancelled" for speech on podcast, but web comes to the defense; understand

Photo: Instagram/@jadepicon / Publicity

Jade Picon is being ‘cancelled’ for saying on a podcast that she doesn’t wear a look more than once. For her, if she took a picture or appeared publicly with an outfit, she is no longer useful for the digital influencer. The speech took place on the podcast “PodDelas”, by Tata Estanieck and Boo Unzueta, performed live last Sunday (18).

“I’m boring, I post a picture with the look, for me it disappears from the face of the Earth. This outfit you are seeing here, I will never wear it again,” she said.





Jade made it clear a while ago that this is only for looks put together by her stylist for events, publicity and public appearances and not for everyday clothes.

The subject became one of the main comments on social media. Many criticized the ex-BBB, on account of the disposal of clothes, but others understood what she meant. See some reactions:

