Jade Picon is ”cancelled” for speech on podcast, but web comes to the defense; understand

Jade Picon is being ‘cancelled’ for saying on a podcast that she doesn’t wear a look more than once. For her, if she took a picture or appeared publicly with an outfit, she is no longer useful for the digital influencer. The speech took place on the podcast “PodDelas”, by Tata Estanieck and Boo Unzueta, performed live last Sunday (18).

“I’m boring, I post a picture with the look, for me it disappears from the face of the Earth. This outfit you are seeing here, I will never wear it again,” she said.









Jade made it clear a while ago that this is only for looks put together by her stylist for events, publicity and public appearances and not for everyday clothes.

The subject became one of the main comments on social media. Many criticized the ex-BBB, on account of the disposal of clothes, but others understood what she meant. See some reactions:

Jade picon doesn’t repeat the clothes and you, repeat your looks or after you wear them, don’t you want to? pic.twitter.com/Ld4X7mjht8 — Flagramosos (@Flagrafamosos1) September 18, 2022

to this day trying to understand why a 20 year old girl who does absolutely nothing for anyone, just takes care of her own life and delivers beauty and perfect looks to bother you so much lol jade count on me https://t.co/FbDk144cmr — this one (@barressa) September 19, 2022

I don’t really like Jade, but she’s getting an unnecessary MEGA hate because they cut the video and posted it implying something else completely different. The gossip igs fueling this are rotten https://t.co/kU7GEMvCyP — Bruna (@brucamargos_) September 19, 2022

Jade’s video talking about wearing a look only 1 day, she was referring to the Stylist’s clothes, which she wears once and then doesn’t reuse and still points out that she DOESN’T like to spend money on clothes, now take these 20 seconds to go viral. hater is easy pic.twitter.com/fP9vU3YnBP — aurora (@auroracadela) September 18, 2022

