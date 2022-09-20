Jhonata Robert recovers from injury and is listed in Grêmio for the first time; see the list | Guild

Grêmio is ready to receive Sport, on Tuesday night, for the 31st round of Série B of the Brasileirão. Renato ended the preparation this Monday afternoon and released the list of players (see below) with news. For the first time this year, Jhonata Robert is available for a match after eight months of injury recovery.

Without Villasanti, called up to the Paraguayan national team, the coach will take another player who was not even with the group in recent days. This is Fernando Henrique, who was with the transition team and was rejoined after four months.

Jhonata Robert has recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee suffered during the pre-season, in January of this year. It will be the first time that the athlete will go to the bench in 2022.

In the starting lineup, the main doubt against Leão is in the midfield. Bitello returns to the team after serving suspension. But without the team’s leader in tackles, the mystery is whether Renato will choose to continue with Lucas Leiva in the first role or put Thiago Santos in the team.

Probable lineup: Brenno; Edilson, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa; Lucas Leiva (Thiago Santos), Bitello and Thaciano; Guilherme, Biel and Diego Souza.

Tricolor had only two days of training for the duel. The delegation played last Friday, returned on Saturday and worked on Sunday and Monday. This last training session was behind closed doors and Renato worked on the technical and tactical part with the eleven that will start the match.

Grêmio and Sport face each other this Tuesday, at the Arena, in Porto Alegre, for the 31st round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. The Gaucho team is in third position, with 50 points. The opponent of the night is looking for a spot in the G-4, as he is in sixth place, with 43 points.

See the related list:

goalkeepers: Brenno and Gabriel Grande

Brenno and Gabriel Grande Sides: Edilson, Diogo Barbosa, Rodrigo Ferreira and Thiago Rosa

Edilson, Diogo Barbosa, Rodrigo Ferreira and Thiago Rosa Defenders: Geromel, Bruno Alves, Gustavo Martins and Natã

Geromel, Bruno Alves, Gustavo Martins and Natã steering wheels: Lucas Leiva, Bitello, Fernando Henrique, Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva

Lucas Leiva, Bitello, Fernando Henrique, Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva Socks : Biel, Thaciano, Pedro Lucas, Jhonata Robert and Gabriel Silva

: Biel, Thaciano, Pedro Lucas, Jhonata Robert and Gabriel Silva Attackers: Diego Souza, Elkeson, Guilherme and Emerson