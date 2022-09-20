Jiu-jitsu legend André Galvão is submitted by rival who slapped him in the face in controversial ‘bullshit’

André Galvão was submitted by rival who slapped him in the face in controversial ‘bullshit’ last year

The Brazilian André Galvão was submitted by Gordon Ryan in the main event of the night at the ADCC, the most traditional submission grappling competition on the planet, last Sunday, in Las Vegas. It was the reckoning that culminated in a fight in February 2021, when the fighters became involved in a great controversy.

Backstage at a jiu-jitsu event held in Texas, they exchanged insults and the American slapped Galvão in the face, who did not retaliate..

Last weekend, Ryan won the fight after taking André’s back and alternating submission attempts until he forced his opponent to give up with a choke. An important victory that consolidated the moment for the athlete, who had already collected more achievements in the same day.

According to the rules of the event, the winner of the absolute category each year qualifies for the superfight of the next edition of the show, which takes place every two years, with the current champion of the main event. Gordon, however, even having won the absolute last edition, insisted on competing in his weight division as well.

Thus, instead of performing just once on the mat, the American competed in five opportunities over the two days of the tournament. Without knowing his opponents, the athlete finished four matches and scored a triumph on points. Thus, ‘The King’ became the first athlete to become champion in three different divisions at this event – ​​up to 88kg in 2017, up to 99kg in 2019 and +99kg this year. Added to the list was an absolute title and a triumph in the superfight.

Not bad for the 27-year-old who has been outclassed in just four opportunities since he received his jiu-jitsu black belt – all of them for Brazilians, by the way: Vinny Magalhães, Leandro Lo and Felipe Pena (on two occasions).