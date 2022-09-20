Jornal Nacional peels Bolsonaro after grotesque fake news about polls (video)

Bonner also criticized Bolsonaro’s contempt for the uprisings and statements that he will not accept another result.

247 – Jornal Nacional denied this Monday (19) the videos with adulterated excerpts that pointed Jair Bolsonaro (PL) ahead of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the voting intention polls. William Bonner also criticized the president’s contempt for the uprisings and statements that he will not accept any result other than his victory in the first round. “Raising suspicions about the Electoral Justice is an affront to Brazilian democracy and must be denounced,” he said. The report is from the TV news portal.

Renata Vasconcellos warned viewers about deep fakes, technology that uses artificial intelligence to manipulate moving images.

“Among other things, it allows you to tamper with the movement of someone’s lips and transplant a snippet of speech from one point to another, completely changing the content of a news story, for example,” he explained.

Then, Globo showed some videos in which the newspaper’s content was changed to give Bolsonaro an advantage. Renata stressed that they were shared massively on the internet to discredit polls and misinform voters.

“Some of the most shared show falsified audio and video to claim that reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro would be ahead in the IPEC voting intention survey, which is false. The survey showed the opposite of falsified,” added the anchor.

“From August 15th until today, Ipec and DataFolha polls presented here in JN showed the PT candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as the one with the highest voting intentions. In all of them, Bolsonaro appeared in second place. “, concluded Bonner.

Next, Bonner pointed out that the release of the videos coincided with Bolsonaro’s public statements about not accepting the results of the polls:

The distribution of these fake videos coincided with public statements by the candidate Bolsonaro in which he despises the election polls of the Ipec and DataFolha institutes, stating without any basis in the facts that any result of the polls other than his victory in the first round will mean that something wrong has happened. in the TSE. Raising suspicions about the Electoral Justice is an affront to Brazilian democracy and must be denounced

Here’s a snippet of the alert:

In these elections, the war waged on the internet gained a new weapon: the deepfake, an instrument for tampering with sounds and images that uses artificial intelligence. One of these videos claims that Bolsonaro would be ahead in the IPEC voting intention poll, which is false.

