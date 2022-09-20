José Aldo receives tribute from UFC rivals after retirement

Last Sunday (18), MMA said goodbye to yet another legend. Former UFC featherweight champion (66 kg), José Aldo decided to end his career that started in 2004. After the announcement, the Brazilian was honored even by old rivals.

In his social networks, Alexander Volkanovski, current UFC featherweight king, praised Aldo. For part of the MMA community, the Australian became the best fighter in the history of the category, but he himself classified the ‘King of Rio’ as the biggest in the division. It is worth remembering that ‘The Great’ faced the veteran, in 2019, and beat him with a certain tranquility in the middle of Brazil. Even so, the athlete never provoked the manauara but praised him.

“I wish nothing but the best for the best featherweight fighter,” wrote the UFC champion on his official Twitter account.

Max Holloway also made a point of showing his solidarity to Aldo. In his social networks, the former UFC featherweight champion congratulated the Brazilian for his successful trajectory in such a difficult sport. ‘Blessed’ faced the veteran twice (once in Brazil and once in the United States) and won both fights by knockout.

“The King of Rio! What a career! Go enjoy your retirement. Eat an açaí with cashew and powdered milk for me”, wrote the former UFC champion.

Defeated twice by Aldo, Frankie Edgar also spoke out. And anyone who thinks that the American harbors a certain rancor for the negative results against the ‘King of Rio’ in the dispute for the featherweight belt is wrong. On the contrary, on his social networks, ‘The Answer’ lavished ‘fairplay’ and wished all the best for the Brazilian in his new phase.

“Enjoy your retirement Aldo and congratulations on an amazing career. It was an honor to share the Octagon with a legend of our sport! Good luck in your future endeavors,” wrote the former UFC champion.

Over the years, Aldo marked an era in the UFC featherweight, but he also stood out at bantamweight (61 kg) and was almost champion of the category in 2020. However, Petr Yan prevented the Brazilian from winning a new company belt. , by knocking him out in the fifth round. The Russian showed all his admiration for the veteran in his farewell to the sport.

“One of the best that ever fought. Enjoy retirement, legend,” wrote the former UFC champion.

José Aldo debuted for the UFC in 2011, was featherweight champion (66 kg) and disputed the bantamweight title. Currently, the veteran is ranked sixth in the category ranking. In sport, the athlete won 31 fights and lost eight times. His main triumphs were over Chad Mendes (twice), Chan Sung Jung, Cub Swanson, Frankie Edgar (twice), Jeremy Stephens, Kenny Florian, Marlon Vera, Mike Brown, Pedro Munhoz, Renato Moicano, Ricardo Lamas, Rob Font and Urijah Faber.