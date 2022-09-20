Judge sees ‘manifest’ illegalities in TCU decision and suspends Deltan’s conviction for spending on Lava Jato

Judge Augusto César Pansini Gonçalves, of the 6th Federal Court of Curitiba, suspended the judgment of the Federal Court of Auditors that condemned the former attorney of the Republic Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR), former head of the extinct Lava Jato Operation and now candidate to a federal deputy, to return R$ 2.8 million spent by the task force on air and daily tickets. In an order signed on the night of this Sunday, 18, the magistrate pointed out that ‘the illegalities abound and are manifest’ contained in the decision of the Court of Auditors.

The decision was given in the context of an annulment action filed by Deltan against the TCU ruling. When requesting the injunction – a provisional decision, given in urgent cases – the former prosecutor maintained that the deadline for filing an appeal against the conviction ended this Monday, 19.

The trial that convicted Deltan took place on the 9th of august, and the former chief prosecutor of the Public Ministry in Paraná, João Vicente Beraldo Romão, was also affected by the Court of Auditors’ sentence. In the beginning of the month, the ministers of the 2nd Ordinary Chamber maintained their understanding and rejected the former prosecutors’ appeals.

The judge accepted the request, arguing that even before Deltan presented the appeal, “the possibility of the former member of the Federal Public Ministry becoming ineligible in the coming weeks, a situation that attests to the need for urgent action in defense of the rights” of the former head of Lava Jato.

The decision also suspends the deadline for Deltan to appeal the TCU ruling. The order is valid until a decision on the merits of the judgment of the 6th Federal Court of Curitiba on the case. When the entirety of the former prosecutor’s requests is analyzed, the magistrate will also decide on the need for a new expertise in the context of the accounting process that he is processing at the TCU.

By suspending the sentence, Gonçalves maintained that he was not ‘meddling with other people’s attributions or violating public order by removing evident nullities in the process initiated by the TCU’. The magistrate listed and detailed the manifest illegalities’ that the Court of Auditors would have committed in the process against the former prosecutor, starting with ‘failures in the motivation of the conviction’.

The indication is due to the judge’s assessment that Bruno Dantas ‘disregarded’ recommendations from the technical area of ​​the TCU and the Public Ministry that works with the Court of Auditorsin addition to ‘dismissing’ part of the assertions previously made by the accused during the course of the special account taking process.

According to Gonçalves, the amount that Deltan was ordered to pay back to the public coffers, proposed by the rapporteur minister Bruno Dantas, ‘is a poorly made estimate of the amounts that could be saved’ if the defunct Lava Jato task force had adopted another model of management.

The TCU’s assessment in condemning the former head of Lava Jato was that the Operation’s model ‘enabled an industry to pay per diems and tickets to certain hand-picked attorneys’, considering that other management options, such as carrying out removals, would have implied a lower expenditure by the treasury.

In the assessment of the judge of the 6th Federal Court of Curitiba, ‘in flagrant omission’, Minister Bruno Dantas ‘did not consider making adjustments to his calculations to verify the impact that significant extra costs would have on the economy of the removal model’. According to the magistrate, the ‘minister did not even refute such costs, preferring to resort to generic, abstract and long-winded arguments’.

The judge also held that Deltan was ‘given the opportunity’ to produce its expert evidence, even though it was requested. Thus, in the judge’s assessment, the TCU’s ruling is contaminated by this ostensible illegality.

In addition, another ‘illegality’ pointed out by the magistrate was the fact that a ‘surprise decision’ was rendered in the case of the former prosecutor, ‘disrespecting the contradictory and the full defense’.

According to Gonçalves, when Deltan was mentioned in the midst of the TCU’s accounting, the imputation to the former head of Lava Jato concerned ‘the primeval moment of constitution of the task force’. Later, according to the judge, ‘in clear lack of congruence, facts that only happened during the maturity of Operation Lava Jato were taken into high regard’ by Dantas to condemn Deltan.

Suspension

In June, two months before Deltan’s conviction, Judge Augusto César Pansini Gonçalves, came to suspend the processing of the case at the TCU that charges the refund of amounts paid in per diems and travel during the operation. At the time, the magistrate also pointed out ‘illegalities’ in the procedure against the former head of Lava Jato.

WITH THE WORD, DELTAN DALLAGNOL

“The decision shows what we already knew: the process at the TCU is full of irregularities and has no basis in reality. Suffice it to note, for example, that I never even received the daily rates in question, nor did I have the power to authorize payments. This process is a clear persecution of those who dared to face corruption in Brazil”