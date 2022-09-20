Juju Salimeni says she has no friends: ‘Being very realistic’ – Entertainment

This Sunday (18), Juju Salimeni, 35, opened a question box on Instagram and answered trivia from her fans. During the interaction, one person asked if she has friends, and the influencer spoke candidly about her friendships.

“Super intimate friends, no. I think that, to say that someone is your friend, that person has to be part of your life intimately, be a confidant, frequent your house, have a lot of trust. So, being very realistic, I don’t have none,” he said.

The influencer also said that she is only friends with men and made a reflection on the distance from people she has already considered friends at some point in her life.

“I have two friends, men, who I really consider my real friends. Life is made of cycles. People come and go in our lives, paths change. Old friends end up moving away, because they no longer share ideas, and It’s okay,” he concluded.





A week ago, Juju also recalled the time when she was panicathis first television work.

A netizen asked if she “doesn’t get tired of being seen as a woman-object by some people”, and the influencer said she never felt that way. “Oddly enough, I’ve never felt this way, even though I’ve been working in a bikini on TV for so many years,” she began, without directly quoting the Panic on TV.