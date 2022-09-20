Juliana Paiva leaves Globo after 13 years of broadcasting: ‘I will expand my art’

The actress said she is ‘excited about the new possibilities’ that could arise in her career

Reproduction/Instagram/juulianapaiva

Juliana Paiva announced that she did not renew her fixed contract with Globo



The actress Juliana Paiva announced this Monday, 19th, that it did not renew its fixed contract with Globe after 13 years of broadcasting. “We decided at that moment not to renew the exclusivity contract and to start with contracts for work! Okay, Ju, but what does that mean? It means that our relationship continues and that there are even possible future projects in the house, but that now I will be able to expand my art to other places as well, because it is no longer exclusive to the station”, wrote the artist on social media. “I have a lot of gratitude for the opportunities and enormous affection for this beautiful partnership… so many characters lived with total dedication and love! The desire to continue telling new stories together exists and is completely mutual! That will be sweet! I am motivated and excited about the new possibilities of this new career moment of mine! The art is immense.” In more than a decade of broadcasting, Juliana was in the cast of several great productions such as “Ti Ti Ti”, “Totally Demais” and “A Força do Querer”. One of the great highlights of her career at Globo was the character little slice, from “Malhação”. in the extinct plot teenshe was a romantic couple with the actor Rodrigo Simas. As the protagonist, she starred in three soap operas: “Além do Horizonte”, “O Tempo Não Para” and, recently, “Salve-se Quem Puder”.