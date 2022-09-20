Justice determines that ‘Pharaoh of Bitcoins’ deposit R$ 19 billion in judicial account to pay investors | Rio de Janeiro



Glaidson Acácio dos Santos has been in prison since August 25 – Letycia Rocha (RC24h)

Glaidson Acácio dos Santos has been in prison since August 25

Letycia Rocha (RC24h)

Published 09/20/2022 09:40 | Updated 09/20/2022 12:26

Rio – Businessman Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, known as Pharaoh of Bitcoins, will have to deposit BRL 19 billion in a judicial account to pay GAS Consultoria cryptocurrency investors within 72 hours. The decision is by Judge Rosália Monteiro Figueira, of the 3rd Federal Criminal Court. This amount represents 50% of the BRL 38 billion that, according to the Federal Police, the Federal Public Ministry and the Federal Revenue, he would have moved in the cryptocurrency business.

Glaidson got rich after moving at least R$ 2 billion in a company suspected of applying the scam known as “pyramid”. GAS Consultoria Bitcoin promised 10% profit on client investments in the cryptocurrency market.

An investigation by the Federal Police, the Federal Public Ministry and the Federal Revenue showed that Glaidson’s cryptocurrency business moved BRL 38 billion.

As soon as Glaidson complies with the measure, the money will be transferred to an account of the 5th Business Court, at the Court of Justice, and passed on to GAS Consultoria clients.

The “Pharaó dos Bitcoins” has been imprisoned since August 2021 in the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex, in the West Zone of Rio. He is a defendant in lawsuits accusing him of fraud against the financial system, money laundering, murder and attempted murder.

Recently, the Regional Electoral Court (TRE-RJ) unanimously rejected Glaidson’s candidacy for Christian Democracy (DC), for federal deputy. According to the judges’ understanding, he is ineligible for being the director of a financial establishment that is the object of a liquidation process, infringing the Clean Record Law.