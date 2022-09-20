Khaby Lame Finally Reveals His Reach Profit on TikTok

who accompanies the TikTok, you’ve probably seen some humorous productions in which the character doesn’t say anything. Demonstrating curious scenes in which people complicate simple activities, Khaby Lame repeats the task in the conventional way and points with both hands, ironically.

The figure quickly became a worldwide meme, making the 22-year-old famous.

an unexpected start

The activities of the Senegalese, based in Italy, began in 2020, shortly before his resignation in an industry in which he was a worker. Of simple origin, he had no idea how many expressions of his could be recognized in so many countries. Recently, his partnership with the Hugo Boss brand earned him a fee of US$ 450,000, for participating in the Milan Fashion Week show.

The price of 2.4 billion likes

In all, adding the value of another contract with Fortune, of US$ 750 thousand, its 2.4 billion likes have already resulted in more than US$ 10 million, equivalent to R$ 50 million. In less than 2 years showing his unique humor, Khaby managed to become millionairewinning the admiration of several famous and other exponents of the platform, such as the Brazilian Luva de Pedreiro.

Could it be the start of a career?

In the midst of many opportunities, he feels excited about fame and intends to continue acting. However, his intentions go beyond just figuration on digital channels. Managed by a company, he has also done several publicity jobs, coming to be considered the biggest star of the TikTokattracting everyone’s attention without even saying a word.

He revealed his interest in learning English, a challenge he took on by hiring a tutor and consuming North American content. In the process, he fell in love with Will Smith’s performance in ”A Freak in the Hill” and would like to play opposite the actor. Dedicated and extremely original, it seems that his unpretentious games can still bear good fruit in front of the screens.