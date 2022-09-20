Kia Niro hybrid has prices revealed for Brazil

Kia Brasil, the brand’s official representative in the country, announced today (19) the prices of the Niro HEV, a hybrid family crossover that will go on sale in Brazil in the first week of October, according to the company.
The model will be offered in two versions: the entry-level EX, which will cost BRL 204,990, and the SX Prestige, sold for BRL 239,990. In both, the option of metallic or pearlized painting will have an increase of R$ 2,800.
In the European market, where it was recently launched, the current Kia Niro lineup consists of three electrified models: hybrid, plug-in hybrid and 100% electric. With an innovative design, the model is mounted on the third generation K platform, designed for electrified vehicles.
The Kia Niro HEV has a 1.6-liter Kappa PE engine, with direct gasoline injection, and a lithium-ion polymer battery, which guarantees a combined power of 141 hp and 27 kgfm. The gearbox is a six-speed, dual-clutch robotic system. The Car Guide will be at the launch of the Kia Niro HEV in Brazil and will bring more information about the model, stay tuned!
+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!