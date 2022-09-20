Kia Niro hybrid that makes 19 km/l arrives in October from R$ 204,990 | releases

THE Kia announces the prices of Niro HEV to Brazil. The new hybrid SUV hits stores in the first week of October from BRL 204,990 in the EX version and BRL 239,990 in the SX Prestige version. Metallic or pearl colors are optional, adding another BRL 2,800 to the Niro’s final price.

Although versions have already been released, Kia has yet to release the Niro’s equipment pack. The cars are ordered in batches by the Gandini Group and may have some occasional changes between units.

O Niro and the third and last hybrid car that Kia will have in Brazil in 2022. The first was Stonic, released last year. The second, the Sportage, which hit stores in July, has a 1.6-liter engine combined with a 48V mild hybrid system. Next year, the Korean brand will import the new Sorento hybrid from the second half of the year.

As determined by autosportthe electric SUV EV6 should arrive in Brazil only in 2024. Outside the electrified segment, the medium sedan Cerato will land here in 2023.

Niro bridges the gap between stonic and sportage. It will come to Brazil with a 1.6-liter gasoline engine capable of developing 141 hp at 5,700 rpm and 27.5 kgfm at 4000 rpm. The transmission is a six-speed automatic. According to Kia, the Niro can do up to 19 km/l in the city.

2 of 3 Kia Niro has part of the body painted in black — Photo: Disclosure Kia Niro has part of the body painted in black — Photo: Disclosure

The unique SUV design incorporates elements of the Sportage and EV6 brothers. The midsize SUV launched in July inspires the Niro’s front, with very narrow headlights, but without the LED accent that boomerangs in the Sportage. At the rear, Kia positioned the Niro’s taillights on the side of the body, in the same (unusual) arrangement as the EV6..

3 of 3 Kia Niro’s interior refers to the Sportage — Photo: Disclosure Kia Niro interior refers to Sportage — Photo: Disclosure

The interior of the Niro is futuristic, and like the Sportage, it brings a multimedia center that extends to the instrument panel. Some Sportage equipment, such as seat heating, induction cell phone charger and dual-zone air conditioning, may appear in the new SUV.

The first batch of Kia Niro landed at the Port of Vitória (ES) this week and will be distributed to stores in the coming days. With its arrival at dealerships, the brand should reveal the equipment package for each version.