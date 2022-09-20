Kia Niro: hybrid will arrive from R$ 204,990

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

The Kia Niro will hit the Brazilian market in two versions, the EX and SX Prestige, with suggested prices of R$204,990 and R$239,990, respectively.

The mid-sized crossover will also have metallic or pearl paint with an increase of R$ 2,800, when it reaches the national market from the first week of October.

A common hybrid, the Kia Niro will come with a Kappa 1.6 GDi engine producing 141 horsepower at 5,700 rpm and torque of 27 kgfm at 4,000 rpm.

Kia has revealed that the model will have a 1.32 kWh lithium polymer battery, this being a common hybrid version with a 57 horsepower electric motor.

The transmission is a six-speed dual-clutch automatic, with only front-wheel drive.

The Korean is produced in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi province, and it is an option that in Kia’s national portfolio, will be above the Stonic and Sportage models, sold with a 48-volt micro-hybrid system.

They are sold with 120 horsepower 1.0 TGDi and 180 horsepower 1.6 TGDI engines, respectively, both with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

With 4,420 m long, 1,825 m wide, 1,585 m high and 2,720 m of wheelbase, the Kia Niro is in its second generation, which came with a more modern and flashy look.

Weighing up to 1,490 kg, the Kia Niro in its hybrid version (HEV), has five seats and good interior space, in addition to a voluminous trunk.

The Kia Niro HEV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.8 seconds with a top speed of 164 km/h.

At the front, the Kia Niro has full LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, a grille styled with the Tiger Nose, and the bumper finished in gloss black.

It has glossy black side moldings, wide doors and wide black C-pillars, with LED lanterns built into the sides of the Niro.

With a slightly sloping roof, the Niro has an air deflector and a front-inspired bumper.

Inside, the environment is immersive as a single cockpit with a 12.3-inch screen, it has a multimedia with a flat screen and a console with a gear knob.

