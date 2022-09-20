King Charles left heartbreaking message on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin

Firstborn of the late Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III wrote a heartbreaking message that was left in his mother’s coffin. The handwritten note reads: “In loving and dedicated memory. Charles R”. The Majesty’s coffin will arrive this Monday (19/9) at Windsor Castle, a royal estate that is 40 minutes from the English capital.

At Windsor Castle, there will be a religious service only for Elizabeth’s family members. On Monday morning (9/19), the queen’s coffin was transported by Royal Navy officers. They carried the coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey in a procession accompanied by the monarch’s four children and some of the monarch’s grandchildren.

The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II’s coffinGareth Cattermole/Getty Images An overview inside Westminster Abbey before Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended to the throne of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 following the death of her husband. father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September 2022 and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. An overview inside Westminster AbbeyGareth Cattermole/Getty Images Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin with the Imperial State Crown resting on top departs from Westminster Abbey during Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended to the throne of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 following the death of her husband. father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September 2022 and is succeeded by her eldest son King Charles III. Royal Navy officers carried the coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images King Charles III attends Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Members of the public can pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 23 hours a day from 5:00 pm on 18 September 2022 to 6:30 am on 19 September 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle , in Scotland, on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. King Charles III attends Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey James Manning- WPA Pool/Getty Images Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Prince Andrew The royals in the coffin procession Emilio Morenatti – WPA Pool/Getty Images 0

In addition to royals, heads of state and authorities attended the service. According to British portal The Mirror, the arrangement is “completely sustainable”. The wreath encompasses flowers from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House.

