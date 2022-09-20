Large Antonov 124 Plane, which would have been salvaged, is actually being dismantled in Russia

The fate of the large Antonov An-124 cargo plane, registration RA-82042, belonging to the Russian company Volga-Dnepr and the victim of an accident in November 2020, was updated this week with new photos posted online, which show it being dismantled at the airport. from Tolmachevo in Novosibirsk.

The photos below (in Twitter embed code, wait for loading), show the situation of the aircraft currently, with the entire front part separated from the rest of the fuselage and many other parts already removed.

An-124-100]Volga-Dnepr. Novossibirsk Tolmachevo (OVB/UNNT). An-124-100, registration RA-82042, S/n 9773054055093. Il is in cours de déconstruction. Read 09/11/2022

(c)Дима Иванов pic.twitter.com/1HEh2V52gt — La souris (@La_souris_DA) September 14, 2022





The AN-124 crash

The accident had worldwide repercussions at the time. Immediately after takeoff and landing gear retraction, the compressor of one of the engines was destroyed, causing the aircraft’s fuselage to be seriously damaged by fragments. Then the pilots experienced failure of communication systems as well as all electronic systems, including piloting.

[An-124-100] Volga-Dnepr. Novossibirsk Tolmachevo (OVB/UNNT). An-124-100, registration RA-82042, S/n 9773054055093. Il is in cours de déconstruction

(c) Дима Иванов pic.twitter.com/9ly8boW3KG — La souris (@La_souris_DA) September 9, 2022

The crew returned the aircraft in emergency for a landing on runway 25 in Novosibirsk, but the large jet overshot the end of the runway on landing by about 200 meters.

In the summer of 2021, the airline Volga-Dnepr reported that it would be possible to restore the Antonov to airworthiness and fly it to Ulyanovsk for further repairs at the Aviastar facility. The complexity, however, proved beyond the possibilities of restoration and the company then decided to withdraw the aircraft from the fleet.

As it was impossible to restore the structural elements of the fuselage structure to current conditions, the plane began to be dismantled in July. Still, some of its components will be useful as spare parts for the rest of the Volga fleet.

An-124-100]Volga-Dnepr. Novossibirsk Tolmachevo (OVB/UNNT). An-124-100, registration RA-82042, S/n 9773054055093. Il is in cours de déconstruction. Read 09/11/2022

(c)Дима Иванов pic.twitter.com/1HEh2V52gt — La souris (@La_souris_DA) September 14, 2022



