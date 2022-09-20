Large global economies set interest; Petrobras cuts diesel price; New gas price hike; Market reduces forecast for inflation and raises GDP

The market is closely following the decision of the major global powers on their interest rates scheduled for the next few days. In the domestic scenario, the Focus Bulletin shows a drop in the forecast for inflation and an increase in the forecast for this year’s GDP.

Regarding fuels, Petrobras announced a new cut in the price of diesel sold at its refineries. The average value of the gas cylinder rose again in the country for the third consecutive week. Check out more details on these subjects in Tuesday’s highlights20.

Increase in gas price

The average price of a 13-kilogram bottle of gas rose to R$113.25 in the last week, data from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) show. The high is 1.19% compared to the previous week, when the product was sold at R$ 111.91.

The third consecutive week of growth in retail does not follow the 4.72% reduction announced by Petrobras on September 12. The cut made the product R$ 2.60 cheaper for distributors.

Gasoline and diesel prices are falling at refineries, with the average value of the first fuel reaching R$4.97 a liter at Brazilian gas stations last week. This is the lowest level since February 2021, when the liter cost R$ 4.95.

In turn, diesel fell from R$6.88 to R$6.84 in the last week, but prices should drop even further.

Diesel price cut

Petrobras reported that it reduced the price of diesel sold to distributors by 5.8% starting this Tuesday. The cut is R$ 0.30 per liter and drops from R$ 5.19 to R$ 4.89 the value of a liter in the state-owned refineries.

Held on August 12, the last cut had reduced the price of fuel from R$5.41 to R$5.19 a liter.

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjuncture volatility of quotations and the exchange rate. ”, he said in a note.

The average price recorded at pumps was R$6.84 last week, down 0.58% from the previous week. The value is the lowest since the week ended May 7, 2022, when it reached BRL 6.63.

Global economies fix interest rates

Brazil and the United States set their new interest rates next Wednesday, the 21st. The move will be repeated on Thursday, the 22nd, by two other major global economies, England and Japan.

The market’s expectation is that the cycle of high Brazilian interest rates is close to the end, so the bet is on an increase of only 0.25 percentage point. If this is confirmed, the Selic rate will be 14% per year.

Analysts also believe that the Central Bank (BC) should keep interest rates high until mid-2023 to contain inflation, but may start reducing rates next year.

Focus Bulletin: new projection for inflation and GDP

The Focus Bulletin released yesterday by the Central Bank shows that the financial market started to expect lower inflation for 2022 and 2023. The data also show a greater expectation of growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for this year.

With the change, the expectation for the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) drops from 6.40% to 6.00% in 2023; and from 5.17% to 5.01% in the next year. This was the 12th week in a row with a drop in forecasts for this year’s inflation.

The forecast for GDP growth increased from 2.39% to 2.65% in 2022, but was maintained at 0.50% for 2023.

The BC document also provides estimates for the dollar, whose expectations have been stable for eight weeks. The estimated value is R$ 5.20 for US$ 1 in this and next year.