Larissa Manoela details diagnosis of polycystic ovary

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on Larissa Manoela details diagnosis of polycystic ovary 2 Views

Larissa Manoela vented to her followers after making a new discovery about her health. The actress was diagnosed with polycystic ovary and spoke about the difficulties women face.

“Yesterday through a detailed ultrasound I found out that in addition to endometriosis, I also have polycystic ovary. It’s not easy being a woman,” she said.

The actress admits that the news left her shaken. “The positive diagnosis scares me and I confess to be destabilizing. But I am sure that I will find the best treatment for both diseases!”, she declared, finally.

Larissa had already commented on the diagnosis of endometriosis during a medical event held in May. “Since my first cycle, I had a very intense flow, I was very indisposed, I felt pain to the point of passing out. When I went for annual exams and follow-ups, I received the diagnosis (of endometriosis)”, she reported.

At the time, the artist advised young people to seek medical attention if they notice anything out of the ordinary. “I realized that my pain was not consistent with the pain that other girls close to me felt. When they questioned my pain from zero to ten, I answered that it was a thousand (…) When colic bothers you excessively and prevents you from going to school , work, it is necessary to investigate and follow up with a gynecologist”, he detailed.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Health says vaccine arrives in Brazil this month

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, declared yesterday that the 50 thousand units of the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved