Larissa Manoela details diagnosis of polycystic ovary

Larissa Manoela vented to her followers after making a new discovery about her health. The actress was diagnosed with polycystic ovary and spoke about the difficulties women face.

“Yesterday through a detailed ultrasound I found out that in addition to endometriosis, I also have polycystic ovary. It’s not easy being a woman,” she said.

The actress admits that the news left her shaken. “The positive diagnosis scares me and I confess to be destabilizing. But I am sure that I will find the best treatment for both diseases!”, she declared, finally.

Larissa had already commented on the diagnosis of endometriosis during a medical event held in May. “Since my first cycle, I had a very intense flow, I was very indisposed, I felt pain to the point of passing out. When I went for annual exams and follow-ups, I received the diagnosis (of endometriosis)”, she reported.

At the time, the artist advised young people to seek medical attention if they notice anything out of the ordinary. “I realized that my pain was not consistent with the pain that other girls close to me felt. When they questioned my pain from zero to ten, I answered that it was a thousand (…) When colic bothers you excessively and prevents you from going to school , work, it is necessary to investigate and follow up with a gynecologist”, he detailed.