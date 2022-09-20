Larissa Manoela discovers delicate health problem: “It scares”

Actress Larissa Manoela discovers a health problem and publishes an outburst on social media

The actress Larissa Manoela made an outburst on social media this Tuesday, the 20th and announced to his followers that he underwent exams and discovered a new problem in the uterus.

After an ultrasound that the actress did, she received the news from doctors that she suffers from a polycystic ovary, a problem that can lead to infertility.

“Yesterday through a detailed ultrasound I found out that in addition to endometriosis I also have polycystic ovary. It’s not easy being a woman. The positive diagnosis frightens and I confess to destabilize. But I’m sure I’ll find the best treatment for both diseases!”, declared the actress Larissa Manoela on her twitter.

The actress’s followers made a point of leaving words of encouragement for her. “Everything will be fine and everything will be fine”, said a follower. “Everything will be fine Lari” said another.

Confined in A Fazenda, Thomaz Costa reveals: “I almost got Maisa”

Confined in the reality of Record, actor Thomaz Costa, ex-boyfriend of Larissa Manoela, made a revelation that took the public by surprise.

At the headquarters of ‘A Fazenda 14’, in conversation with Lucas Santos and Deolane Bezerra, Thomaz recalled. “I almost had Maisa,” he said in a low tone. Surprised, Lucas questioned when the situation had occurred. “It was on Larissa’s (Manoela) birthday, but they were friends and she (Maísa) thought she was wrong. Then it passed and it never happened”, said Thomaz Costa. “Abafa, afafa”, advised Lucas Santos, who also acted with Larissa and Maisa in ‘Carrossel’

Then Costa realized the content of his statements and criticized himself. “The things I’m saying to Brazil, ‘old man’! Oh my, brother from heaven!”. Corroborating the boy, Deolane joked. “You are an idiot”.