Latin Grammy 2022: Anitta is nominated for ‘Envolver’ in one of the main categories of the award; see list | Song

The hit “Envolver”, by Anitta, was nominated for one of the main categories of the Latin Grammy 2022. The announcement of the nominees took place this Tuesday morning (20).
In all, the award has 53 categories and the announcement of the winners takes place on November 17.
In addition to being nominated in the Record of the Year category, “Envolver” also appears on the list of contenders for Best Reggaeton Performance.
João, Luisa Sonza and Ludmilla were some of the nominees for exclusive categories for recordings in Portuguese.
Marília Mendonça received a posthumous nomination with the album “Patroas 35%”, in partnership with the duo Maiara & Maraisa, in the Best Country Music Album category.
Chitãozinho & Xororó, Gabeu, Lauana Prado and Matheus & Kauan complete the list of nominees in this category.
Marília Mendonça and Maiara and Maraísa are nominated in the Best Country Music Album category with the project “Patroas 35%” — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube
See the list of nominees for the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards:
- “Pa Mis Muchachas” – Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole Featuring Nathy Peluso
- “Castillos de Arena” – Pablo Alboran
- “Envolver” – Anita
- “Pa’lla Voy” – Marc Anthony
- “Beautiful Ojitos” – Bad Bunny & Bomba Estereo
- “Pegao” – Camillo
- “Tocarte” – Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana
- “Provenza” – Karol G
- “Vale La Pena” – Juan Luis Guerra
- “La Fama” – Rosalía Featuring The Weeknd
- “I congratulate you” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
- “Baloncito Viejo” – Carlos Vives & Camilo
- “Aguilera” – Christina Aguilera
- “Pa’lla Voy” – Marc Anthony
- “Un Verano Sin Ti” – Bad Bunny
- “Deja” – Stereo Bomb
- “Ink Y Tiempo” – Jorge Drexler
- “Ya No Somos A No Somos Los Mismos” – Elsa Y Elmar
- “Traveler” – Fonseca
- “Motomami” (Digital Album) – Rosalía
- “Sanz” – Alejandro Sanz
- “Dharma” – Sebastian Yatra
- “A Veces Bien YA Veces Mal” – Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro & Nile Rodgers
- “”Water – Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro & Nile Rodgers
- “Something Es Mejor” – Mon Laferte
- “Baloncito Viejo” – Carlos Vives & Camilo
- “Besos En La Frente” – Fonseca
- “Find Me” – Carla Morrison
- “Hentai” – Rosalia
- “Indigo” – Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
- “Pa Mis Muchachas” – Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G Featuring Nathy Peluso
- “Provenza” – Karol G
- “Tacones Rojos” – Sebastián Yatra
- “Tocarte” – Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana
Best New Artist
- Angela Alvarez
- Sofia Campos
- Cande Y Paulo
- Clarissa
- Silvana Estrada
- Pol Granch
- nabález
- tiara
- OK
- Yahritza Y Su Esencia
- Nicole Zignago
- “Ya No Somos Los Mismos” – Elsa Y Elmar
- “Love We Deserve” – Kany García
- “Clichés” – Jesse & Joy
- “El Renaissance” – Carla Morrison
- “Dharma” – Sebastian Yatra
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- “Aguilera” – Christina Aguilera
- “Traveler” – Fonseca
- “20 Years Philharmonic” – Marta Gómez
- “La Vida” – Kurt
- “Frequency” – Sin Bandera
- “Baloncito Viejo” – Carlos Vives & Camilo
- “Besos En La Frente” – Fonseca
- “Indigo” – Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
- “La Guerrilla De La Concordia” – Jorge Drexler
- “Tacones Rojos” – Sebastián Yatra
Best Fusion/Urban Interpretation
- “Pa Mis Muchachas” – Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G Featuring Nathy Peluso
- “Saint” – Christina Aguilera & Ozuna
- “Volví” – Adventure, Bad Bunny
- “Titi Me Ask” – Bad Bunny
- “This Is Not America” - Resident Featuring Ibeyi
Best Reggaeton Interpretation
- “Desperate” – Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone
- “Envolver” – Anita
- “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny
- “Nicky Jam: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 41” – Bizarrap & Nicky Jam
- “Lo Siento Bb:/” – Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas
Best Music Album “Urban”
- “Breathe” – Akapellah
- “Trap Cake Vol. 2” – Rauw Alejandro
- “Los Favorites 2.5” – Arcangel
- “Un Verano Sin Ti” – Bad Bunny
- “Animal” – Maria Becerra
- “Desperate” – Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone
- “Lo Siento Bb:/” – Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas
- “Mamiii” – Becky G & Karol G
- “Ojos Rojos” – Nicky Jam
- “Titi Me Ask” – Bad Bunny
Best Rap/Hip Hop Song
- “Love” – Akapellah
- “Dance Crip” – Trueno
- “De Museo” – Bad Bunny
- “El Gran Robo, Pt.2” – Lito Mc Cassidy, Daddy Yankee
- “Freestyle 15” – Farina
Best Instrumental Album
- “Back To 4” – C4 Trio
- “Gerry Weil Symphonic” – Gerry Weil & Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra
- “Ofrenda” – Grupo Raíces De Venezuela
- “Maxixe Samba Groove” – Hamilton De Holanda
- “Ella” – Daniela Padrón & Glenda Del E
Best Christian Music Album (Portuguese Language)
- “Before Therapy” – Asaph
- “Samba and Love” – Antonio Cirilo
- “Epiphany” – Clovis
- “You are everything” – Bruna Karla
- “Laboratório Do Groove” – Eli Soares
Best Contemporary Pop Album in Portuguese Language
- “Yes Yes Yes” – Bullet Desire
- “For Us to Wake Up” – Gilsons
- “Pirate” – John
- “First” – Marina Sena
- “Sweet 22” – Luísa Sonza
Best Rock or Alternative Music Album in Portuguese Language
- “Qvvjfa?” – Baco Exu Do Blues
- “The Future Belongs to… Jovem Guarda” – Erasmo Carlos
- “About Living” – Criolo
- “Memories (Where I Never Went From)” – Lagum
- “Delta Estácio Blues” – Juçara Marçal
Best Samba/Pagode Album
- “Good Winds” – Nego Alvaro
- “Homogeneous Mixture” – Martinho Da Vila
- “Desengaiola” – Alfredo Del-Penho, João Cavalcanti, Moyseis Marques and Pedro Miranda
- “Numanice #2” – Ludmilla
- “”Lilac Sky – Pericles
Best Brazilian Popular Music Album
- “Orchards” – Chico Chico
- “Síntese Do Lance” – João Donato and Jards Macalé
- “Indigo Butterfly Indigo” – Liniker
- “Nude With My Music” – Ney Matogrosso
- “Doors” – Marisa Monte
- “My Coco” – Caetano Veloso
Best Country Music Album
- “Chitãozinho & Xororó Legado” – Chitãozinho & Xororó
- “Agropoc” – Gabeu
- “Expectation X Reality” – Matheus & Kauan
- “Miss 35%” – Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraísa
- “Natural” – Lauana Prado
Best Roots Music Album in Portuguese Language
- “Afrocanto das Nações” – Mateus Aleluia
- “On the Road – Live” – Pau E Corda Band Featuring Violated Quintet
- “Remelexo Bom” – Luiz Caldas
- “Belo Chico” – Targino Gondim, Nilton Freittas, Roberto Malvezzi
- “Lady of the Leaves” – Áurea Martins
- “Oríki” – Iara Rennó
- “Madam Estrada” – Alceu Valença
Best Song in Portuguese Language
- “Baby 95” – Liniker
- “Idiot – John
- “Cut Me In The Mouth Of Heaven Death Doesn’t Ask Forgiveness” – Criolo Featuring Milton Nascimento
- “My Coco” – Caetano Veloso
- “Por Supuesto” – Marina Sena
- “Vento Sardo” – Marisa Monte Featuring Jorge Drexler
- “Mojigata” – Marilina Bertoldi
- “Unas Vacaciones Raras” – Él Mató A Un Policía Motorizado
- “Cada Vez Cadaver” – Fito Y Fitipaldis
- “1021” – La Gusana Ciega
- “Rpdf” – Wiplash
- “Día Mil” – Eruca Sativa
- “Waiting for a Signal” – Bunbury
- “Finisterre” – Vetusta Morla
- “Lo Mejor De Nuestras Vidas” – Fito Paez
- “We Don’t Forget” – Molotov
- “Que Se Mejoren” – Wos
- “Trenchera” – Babasonic
- “Monsters” – Bruses
- “La Dirección” – Knowing Russia
- “Los Años Salvajes” – Fito Paez
- “Cable A Tierra” – Vetusta Morla
- “Arrancarmelo” – Wos
- “Babel” – Carlos Vives & Fito Páez
- “Bye Bye” – Babasonic
- “Disfraz” – Knowing Russia
- “Qué Voy A Hacer Conmigo???” – Elsa Y Elmar Y Bruses
See all the Latin Grammy categories here.
Anitta enters the record book for the success of ‘Envolver’