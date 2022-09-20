Leandro Grass promises to keep public servants’ health plan if elected

Leandro Grass, candidate of the PT-PV-PCdoB federation for the Government of the Federal District (GDF), participated in the metropolises this Monday (19/9). For 30 minutes, the postulant to Palácio do Buriti spoke to journalists Isadora Teixeira and Larissa Alvarenga about the proposals for Health, Safety and Economy of the DF if elected.

One of the proposals presented by the candidate was to maintain the health plan for GDF servers, a program created by the current government. “It’s a great achievement for the servers and one that will be maintained and improved.”

President, Governor, Senator and Representatives: see who are the candidates in Election 2022

Grass also spoke about welfare and health. According to him, if he occupies the position of governor, there will be a unique social program.

The candidate stated that those with the name in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) will be able to receive the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 plus local support of the same amount. “We had the slicing. People have to go to Cras [Centros de Referência de Assistência Social] every six months. We want to guarantee a minimum income of BRL 1,200 per family that is in poverty,” she said.

He also spoke about housing assistance. “The city is growing, but it has to grow in an orderly and planned manner, serving those who need it most. We have two actions for this. One is social rent and accelerating the construction of housing sectors for the poorest population”.

Regarding Health in the Federal District, Grass responded to the criticism he makes to the Institute for Strategic Health Management of the Federal District (Iges-DF). The candidate reinforced that he wants to end the institute, but said that it cannot be done “overnight”.

Transport

The PV candidate stated that he plans some measures to attract the population to the use of transport, such as the Bilhete Ir e Vir. “Instead of the passenger paying the number of tickets on the card, he will hire the service for a week or a month. He will be able to use transport unlimitedly for less than two tickets,” he declared.

According to him, the measure will make the value cheaper. Grass also spoke about the zero tariff and classified it as a “long-term” measure.

“We are going to update the transport system moving forward so that, at some point, we can get to zero fares, when resources come in”.

Relations and second round

Asked about the support of district deputies and the federal government if elected, Grass guaranteed that there will be harmonious coexistence between the parties. “I feel calm because I have hope that Lula (PT) will be elected. Let’s work together,” he said. Regarding the DF Legislative Chamber (CLDF), Grass stated that he will maintain a respectful relationship with all colleagues, whether allies or not.

“Right now, it’s not just between left and right anymore. One of the great signs of maturity is the fact that Lula and Alckmin are on the same ticket. We are united for democracy and the good of our people”.

About a second round, Grass said he was sure about his participation. “I am convinced that we will reach the 2nd round”.

See the full interview: