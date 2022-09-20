Leandro Lehart said that the victim ‘would get used to [com situação escatológica] next times’ after rape and false imprisonment | Sao Paulo

Share on WhatsApp

O Fantastic talked to Rita de Cássia Corrêa, the woman who denounced the musician. She said she suffered grotesque abuse, which destroyed her life. The two met in 2017, bonded, and, in October 2019, went through a violent situation at his house.

On the night of the crime, the victim told that she was bruised and hoarse from screaming in despair, when she was locked in the bathroom of the house. There, she claims that Leandro was aggressive, immobilized her, and then committed a grotesque and eschatological act of violence.

“In my mouth. I’ve already started struggling and asking him to stop. And trying to get him off of me, but I couldn’t. He still masturbated until he reached orgasm,” Rita told Fantástico.

“I didn’t have the strength to try to get out of there, because I was scared and shaken. Because I fought with the author trying to avoid all that”, said the victim in the file.

She was released at dawn, when she asked the singer about the sexual assaults. After she was released, the singer asked the victim to “calm down”.

‘I threw myself down a flight of stairs wanting to escape everything I was going through’, says Leandro Lehart’s victim

The victim undergoes psychological treatment. She worked in the public transport system in the capital of São Paulo and left her job because she was shaken by the situation. She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and attempted suicide.

According to the Public Ministry, the artist attended all the hearings, but denied the accusation. Messages showing his confession were forwarded by the victim to justice. The singer claimed that he sent the messages, but denied the crime: “he said such a sentence, despite the fact that it did not occur, to make her ‘more at ease’ and for her to forget at that moment the desire to kill herself” (see an excerpt below).

08/30/2020 – 15:30:34: “in any case we are adults.. if you feel entitled to report me, do so. I will not be upset.

08/30/2020 – 15:30:57: “I can even make a statement for you. (…) I assume this, with great shame, but I assume (…) it’s there… keep this conversation of ours that is your definitive proof.

08/30/2020 – 15:50:27: “I already left my confession here (…) I have to criticize myself, and if I’m wrong, I’ll pay.

As the victim ran out of income and was experiencing financial problems, the singer even sent her basic food baskets. The case was registered months after she sought out a support network, which offered psychological and legal help.

Leandro Lehart is sentenced to 9 years in prison for rape and false imprisonment

The conviction by the 17th Criminal Court of São Paulo was published on Tuesday (13) and provided for an initial closed regime, but the judge ruled that Lehard can appeal in freedom.

“I condemn the defendant Paulo Leandro Fernandes Soares [Lehard] for the crimes of rape and false imprisonment, provided for in arts. 213, caput, and 148, § 2, of the CP, to the penalty of 9 years, 7 months and 6 days of imprisonment and 24 days fine, in an initial closed regime, in accordance with the above reasoning. I order the defendant to pay the court costs. The defendant will be able to appeal in freedom”, wrote the judge.

On social media, he released a note on Friday (16) and claimed to be “the victim of a great injustice” (see note at the end of this report).

Priscila Pamela Santos, criminal lawyer and representative of the victim, released a note in which she said:

“The case is disgusting! One of the worst I’ve had contact with during almost 17 years of profession. It’s the synthesis of horror, subjugation and men’s hatred of women.”

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Lehart was also director of the São Paulo Cultural Center, of the city hall of the capital, in 2021.

In a statement, Lehart wrote: “I am the victim of a great injustice, but the truth will soon prevail. It’s been 40 years of career and 50 years of life believing in justice, and even if it is late, it does not fail. will never prevail. Thank you for everything.”