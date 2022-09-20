Leandro Lehart’s victim tells details about ‘grotesque and disgusting abuse’







Leandro Lehart committed an eschatological act during rape and locked the victim in the bathroom Photo: Playback/Instagram

Rita de Cássia Corrêa, who denounces the musician Leandro Lehartfrom the Art Popular group, for rape and false imprisonment, gave details about the case in an exclusive interview with Fantasticthis Sunday the 18th.

“My life today is made up of psychological, physical pain, limitations. This monster committed all these atrocities to me in one night,” says the 40-year-old victim, who considers her life to be destroyed after the abuse.

Rita got close to the musician in 2017. They started talking through the internet and, when he learned that the victim played the piano, Leandro invited her to come and see his studio. The space was located in an upscale region in the north of São Paulo.

After that first meeting, they continued seeing each other. On five occasions, there were sexual relations – which took place consensually. However, in 2019, Leandro proved to be aggressive.

“He invited me to go up to his room, which was on the top floor of the house. I consented and went up. He stopped and asked: ‘Shall we go to the bathroom to finish there? Because from there we could already take a shower.’ evil in that. In leaving the room there and ending the sexual relationship there in the bathroom”, says Rita, in the interview.

In the bathroom, Leandro immobilized her and committed an eschatological act of violence — involving feces. “I already started struggling and asking him to stop. And trying to get him off of me, but I couldn’t. He still masturbated until he reached orgasm”, details the victim.

After that, she says that Leandro locked her in the bathroom for a long time. There, she remembers crying a lot and doing everything she could to try to clean herself, “trying to get all that horrible smell out”. She says that she screamed to be released, but that the musician said that he would only let her out when she calmed down so they could talk.

When she was released from the bathroom, the aggression did not stop. In addition to rape and false imprisonment, Leandro is accused of racism.

“He said, ‘What do you think I wanted? Relationship? What do you think I’d like from a black girl like you?’ That I wasn’t supposed to tell anyone, publicize it in the media, go to the police. would be able to pay a lawyer to defend me, that the money he has, his lawyers would act against me, that I would go out with a profiteer”, says Rita.

After the physical and verbal assaults, the victim says that Leandro called a car app driver to pick her up and let her go.

Six months after the incident, the accused tried to contact Rita to ask for forgiveness. In a message, he would have sent: “If I humiliated you sexually and you are in this situation, I assume it. Very ashamed, but I do. Because I did it with a woman, in exchange for my pleasure. I was selfish. right to report me, do it. I won’t be upset.”

After all this, Rita claims that her life has never been the same. She began to live with intense emotional problems, lost her job and even tried to take her own life, jumping down a flight of stairs.

Defendant claims innocence





Leandro Lehart, founder of the pagode group Art Popular, is sentenced to almost 10 years in prison Photo: Playback/Instagram/@leandrolehart

Leandro Lehart was sentenced to 9 years and 7 months in prison for rape and false imprisonment and appeals in freedom. The decision was given on the 9th.

The musician denied the allegations in court testimony and continues to reaffirm his innocence. In a post on his Instagram, Leandro said he was the victim of a great injustice. “There are 40 years of career and 50 years of life believing in Justice, and even if it is late, it does not fail. And evil will never prevail.”, He emphasizes.

In an official press release, Leandro’s team of lawyers stressed that the case is being held in secret by the courts and that a final decision is still pending, “which prevents further consideration of the facts.”

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!