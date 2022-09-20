Learn how to ANTICIPATE up to 5 FGTS INSTALLMENTS; see if you are entitled

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) works as a kind of savings that workers can redeem when they are fired. In fact, there are several types of FGTS withdrawals. The most common, that of dismissal, is known as withdrawal-termination. This year, the Federal Government released the extraordinary withdrawal, which allows the redemption of up to R$ 1,000.00 from the reserve.

There is also a form of birthday withdrawal, which allows the redemption of part of the FGTS on an annual basis, in the month of birth of the worker. Those who choose this modality can count on extra money once a year. Now, Caixa Econômica Federal allows the anticipation of up to 5 installments of the birthday withdrawal. Understand how the service works in this matter.

Anticipation of FGTS installments: everything you need to know

First, it is important to explain how the FGTS birthday withdrawal works. As mentioned before, the worker can withdraw part of his fund once a year, in the month of his birth. That is, when talking about the advance of 5 installments of the withdrawal, the worker will be receiving, in a single year, the equivalent of 5 years of birthday withdrawal. That said, the first step to request the advance is to migrate to the birthday withdrawal option, if the worker has not already done so.

Important caveat: when opting for the birthday withdrawal method, when the person is fired, they will not be able to withdraw the full amount of their FGTS, since they have already redeemed part of the money during their birthdays. However, the termination fine of 40%, in the event of dismissal without just cause, remains a worker’s right, regardless of the type of withdrawal chosen.

Thus, there are some conditions to request the advance. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the minimum amount for the loan is R$500.00, and the installments must be R$200 or more. In addition, there will be a FGTS block on the resources that were anticipated. Finally, the bank sets a rate of 1.79% per month.

How to request advance

It is possible to request the anticipation of the FGTS installments online. Through the Caixa app, available for mobile phones with Android and IOS systems. By accessing the link, it is possible to download the application. https://www.caixa.gov.br/atendimento/aplicativos/Paginas/default.aspx. You can also carry out the procedure in person, at a Caixa branch.

