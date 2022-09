The queen’s funeral this Monday (19) attracted more than 100 heads of state, but here in Brazil the opposition managed to vehemently criticize the participation of President Bolsonaro and First Lady Michele. For many, he shouldn’t even have gone, since he’s on an election campaign.

As the president was received by a small crowd of Brazilians who live in England and spoke impromptu to the window of the Brazilian ambassador’s house, where he was staying, opponents and left-wing activists decided to problematize the entire trip.

Some said that the president used public money to go on a political campaign abroad. Others have resurrected the old litany of Covid. The president shouldn’t have gone to the queen’s funeral simply because he didn’t go to the funeral of Brazilians killed by Covid.

They forgot that wakes and burials were limited to a few people, close relatives of the victim, for health reasons. Imagine what they would say if the president had gone to wakes and funerals during the pandemic!

In the militant press, there was even a journalist’s criticism of the first lady’s costumes in London. “Michele Bolsonaro confuses the queen’s funeral with a fashion show,” wrote a left-wing activist dressed as a journalist.

Queen’s Burial and Politicization of Mourning

Taking advantage of the criticism from the left about the presence of President Bolsonaro in London for the queen’s funeral, the Second Opinion program recalls other wakes and burials in which there was, in fact, the politics of mourning.

Not by chance, it was the deaths of people close to Lula that became an electoral platform. In a few years, Lula stole the show at the wake of his 7-year-old grandson and at the mass supposedly in honor of Dona Marisa Letícia, which became a rally, on the day Lula was arrested by the federal police to start serving his sentence after conviction in Lava Jato. .

Who politicizes grief, anyway?