Legião Urbana will sue Antonia Fontenelle for music – 09/19/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

Legião Urbana Produções Artísticas, which owns the rights to songs by Renato Russo, will sue Bolsonar candidate Antonia Fontenelle (Republicanos-RJ) in court for improper use of a song by the artist in her election campaign.

She used Russo’s song “Que País É Este” in an Instagram video posted in June announcing the “start” of her candidacy.

The lawyers intend that the Justice will order the removal of the video, force Fontenelle to recant – and set an indemnity to be paid for material and moral damages to the Legion.

In addition to the issue of copyright, the defense of conservative guidelines would be incompatible with the attitude of the artist, who died in 1996. “Fontenelle’s ideas do not match what Renato Russo thought”, says lawyer Leonardo Furtado, who represents the company together with Augusto de Arruda Botelho.

In a notice already sent to the candidate, defenders claim that she could not have synchronized the music with video footage without the express permission of the copyright holders.

“The holder of the rights is exclusively entitled to authorize or not its use by any third parties, regardless of the reason or its nature or purpose, whether or not the third party is profitable”, they say.

They also say that the company does not intend to authorize Fontenelle “to use the work in question, among other reasons because it does not want to have the phonogram linked to demonstrations, campaigns or any other act practiced” by her.

The notification was sent by the company to the youtuber more than a month ago. She did not answer.

