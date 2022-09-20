Little-known profession has PAID more than BRL 15,000 per month; find out what it is

In the midst of such a large group of people looking for jobs and a market with so much available labor, it is difficult to know any area of ​​employment that is not in demand.

In these cases, that is, of little known job opportunities, there are the greatest possibilities of good wages for workers. Discover an option that can offer up to R$ 15 thousand.

profession of the moment

Currently, one of the professions that has been most talked about in the labor market is ESG professionals. This area of ​​work has been increasingly recognized by large companies, especially after 2005, when it appeared in one of the United Nations (UN) reports.

Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) or as it is known in Brazil Environmental, social and corporate governance aims to integrate business teams to evaluate actions that go beyond the simple objective of earning profits.

Through this new concept, companies can improve their conditions for workers and for society in general as they begin to observe the needs of the population as a whole.

This process also includes care for the environment and the people inside and outside the organization. Among these people are suppliers, customers, and the entire community as a whole.

In this way, as the UN concept highlights, all businesses must be environmentally and socially sustainable, in order to succeed and profit in a correct way.

Thus, people who want to invest in this profession can do well because there are few professionals who are currently working in this area. This information was collected by the CFA Institute.

Salary

Therefore, as the job market greatly requests these professionals, since companies are always looking for the best opportunities to grow more, investing in this type of profession is a good opportunity to be able to work with something that can yield good remuneration.

Due to the low supply of professionals and high demand, remuneration is increasingly attractive. The average salary for those who want to work in this area is 15 thousand, however, there is the possibility of reaching values ​​of up to R$ 25 thousand.

It is worth remembering that because of all these issues mentioned above, competition for this area of ​​employment is quite low, offering more possibilities when it comes to tendering and going through selection processes, for example.

One of the best parts of this profession that is much sought after is that most of the time companies do not ask that the person has some kind of experience to start working in the area.

This is because this branch is relatively recent and for this reason many professionals have not yet been able to create long careers from this type of service. However, this does not mean that getting this type of job is easy.

In fact, to work with ESG it is necessary to have a vast knowledge and study a lot to understand how to integrate all the necessary niches to offer success to a company and at the same time respect the environment and society.

In addition, depending on the vacancy, other requirements are requested, and it is necessary to be aware that you are in agreement with all of them before registering.

