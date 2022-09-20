LOAN AUXÍLIO BRASIL receives NEW release forecast; see when

The Federal Government is currently making the last adjustments to release the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan. The expectation of the Ministry of Economy was that the credit would be released to the beneficiaries this month. However, everything indicates that the release will only take place in October.

The loan has not been released so far as the relationship of the interest rate to be applied to the credit is still under discussion. About 15 financial institutions, including Caixa Econômica and Banco do Brasil, have already confirmed that they will operate the service.

According to information from technicians from the ministries, the possibility of the banks’ interest rate being high is high, which can increase the risk of indebtedness on the part of the contractors, who will be beneficiaries of the social program.

The government is expected to hold meetings between this Tuesday (19) and Wednesday (20) to define the loan interest rate limit.

It is important to point out that some private banks, such as Bradesco, have already announced that they will not participate in the action. “We understand that these people will have more difficulties when this benefit ceases”, said Bradesco’s president, Octavio de Lazari Junior.

How will the loan work and who will be able to hire?

After the contract, the payroll loan will be paid directly with the amounts from Auxílio Brasil, paid to the beneficiary who signed up for the service. The benefit may be compromised in up to 40% of its amount of R$ 400, considering that the amount of R$ 600, currently paid, has a deadline for completion in December of this year.

When requesting the payroll loan, the beneficiary will undergo a credit analysis by the bank that is operating the modality, to find out if the holder of the aid can have access to the values.

Scams in the Auxílio Brasil Payroll Loan

Specialists say that the new modality can be a great chance for scammers to act, given that it is a feature long awaited by beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil.

In situations like this, it is recommended that those who wish to take out the loan, carry out the operation in a reliable financial institution. According to experts, criminals often act by creating false institutions, which can offer very attractive proposals, such as interest rates well below those offered by the competition.

How to avoid the blow?

In order not to fall into one of the criminal attempts, the beneficiaries of the program must be very careful.

If you notice something unusual in any institution or have doubts about its origin, the citizen can consult, through the site of Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) searches, if the institution exists and where its branches are located, including in the beneficiary’s region.

In addition, it is important to remember that institutions do not promote the loan through deposits, nor do they offer credit through messages or links.