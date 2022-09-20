Lowest Price Diesel Starting Today

The new value charged by Petrobras in refineries on the price of diesel for distributors begins to take effect today. From BRL 5.19, now the liter will cost BRL 4.89 — a cut of BRL 0.30 and a variation of 5.78%. It is not possible to say if and how the decrease will reach the final consumer, since the transfer depends on each reseller. The other fuels had no announced cuts.

According to Petrobras, the reduction “follows the evolution of reference prices”, the company said in a note.

If the mandatory mixture of 90% diesel A and 10% biodiesel is considered for the composition of the diesel sold at the gas stations, Petrobras’ share of the consumer price will increase from R$ 4.87, on average, to R$ 4.67 for every liter sold at the pump, the company said in a statement.

In the week between September 11 and 17, the average price per liter of diesel at the pumps was R$ 6.84, according to a price survey by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels).

The last reduction was on August 12, when the price of a liter of diesel at distributors was R$5.19. Before, there was a reduction on August 5, with the liter being resold at R$ 5.41 at the refinery. Last Monday (12), the state-owned company announced a drop in the sale price of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), cooking gas.

tax cut

Since July, states have been reducing the ICMS rate on fuels in compliance with the law passed in Congress and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro that limits the percentage of tax on these products and services, which are now considered essential.

In addition to fuels, natural gas, electricity, communications and public transport are impacted by the rate reduction.

The move was an attempt by the government to stop the rise in prices in Brazil, especially fuel. Earlier this month, members of Centrão came to assess that Bolsonaro could lose the elections if the government fails to lower fuel prices and began to press for some measure to be taken.

On Twitter, President Jair Bolsonaro celebrated the reduction in the price of diesel. In campaigning for reelection, Bolsonaro has often cited the drops in gasoline and diesel prices and has already given “congratulations to Petrobras” for the initiative.

The chief executive had four presidents at the head of the state-owned company. In April, Joaquim Silva e Luna was replaced by José Mauro Ferreira amid the fuel price crisis. Ferreira stayed in office for just over two months, until the appointment of current president Caio Paes de Andrade.

– Petrobras reduces diesel sales prices for distributors: – Starting tomorrow, 09/20, the average sale price of Petrobras diesel will go from R$ 5.19 to R$ 4.89/liter, a reduction of R$ 0.30/liter. – Note: the Jair Bolsonaro government has zeroed the federal tax on diesel. — Jair M. Bolsonaro 2??2?? (@jairbolsonaro) September 19, 2022

*With Estadão Content