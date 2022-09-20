Lucy Alves defends Jade Picon

“Travessia” arrives at Rede Globo on October 10th and features Lucy Alves as the protagonist along with other great names of the station, as well as Jade Picon, known until then for being an influencer and ex-BBB, not an actress, a fact that generated several discussions.

Amid the controversies, several actors came out in defense of Jade. One of the names that stood by the rookie’s side is precisely Lucy, her co-star. “People insist on wanting to label us, put us in boxes, ‘ah, she’s ex-BBB'”, she said in an interview with splash.

“I’m too lazy about it. I’m also the product of a reality show, I appeared on ‘The Voice’, even though I already had a singing career.”

For Lucy, it is necessary to understand competition programs as a platform for projecting talent, not labeling it. “If she is in our soap opera, it is because she also passed a test and is doing well, which is what she is supposed to do.”

I think she is doing really well in her role.

Lucy Alves, who also stars in “Só Se For Por Amor”, the new Netflix series, argues that art is wide and has “many doors for you to get to it.”

Lucy Alves will star in ‘Travessia’ Image: Playback / Instagram

“It’s not because someone studied years of acting that will have a greater talent than someone who arrived today. I think talent is something that everyone has their own, and you have yours stored somewhere.”

Finally, the actress believes that there must be a possibility, both in soap operas and series, for these talents to be presented.

“When we have something special and we show it, people identify with it. So, people and productions need to be open to receiving and showing these news.”

Art is multiple, diverse and wide.

The story of “Travessia” revolves around Brisa (Lucy), who lives in Maranhão, and her boyfriend (Suede). She will have problems with cybercrime and must count on the support of the hacker Oto (Star) on her journey.