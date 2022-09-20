Luísa Sonza’s Fan Club ends its activities after the singer’s silence on the networks

In 2018, singer Luisa Sonza ended up getting into trouble by confusing a hotel guest with an employee. At the time, lawyer Isabel Macedo reported that she was a guest at the same place where Luísa would perform a show, after having spent an entire year saving money to be able to enjoy her vacation there. The Lawyer reported that while walking through the hotel’s premises, she came across the ex-wife of Whindersson Nunnes, who approached her and in a harsh tone of voice asked her to get a glass of water, as if she were an employee of the environment. in addition, Isabel said that she even received two pats on the back of the singer, and believes that this only happened because she was black.

The episode involving the lawyer and the singer, became the target of a lawsuit for racial slur, which has been running in court since 2020. that a hearing had been scheduled for last week and cancelled. According to reports, the progress of the process was canceled due to a leak of the link (audience was virtual) and a new date had to be rescheduled.

After the subject has appeared again in the gossip pages, and the artist has not commented due to the seriousness of the matter, a fan club of Luisa Sonza, the (HQ Luisa Sonza) made a statement informing the end of its activities.

“People, we waited a few days to take this attitude, but all this silence from Luísa is distressing, so we at Luísa Sonza HQ are closing activities on the fanpage, until Luísa makes a worthy statement in the face of these latest events”.