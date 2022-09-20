Lula confirms interview with Ratinho on SBT on Thursday

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s (PT) campaign confirmed today (19) that PT will give an interview to presenter Ratinho on Thursday (22), at 8 pm. The Sabbath is part of a series on SBT called Candidatos com o Ratinho.

The program invited the four best-placed presidential candidates in the polls. The first interviewee was President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on September 13.

According to the schedule, the next interviewees are:

Ciro Gomes (PDT) today (19)

Simone Tebet (MDB) tomorrow (20)

preference. The PT campaign has preferred interviews and hearings to debates. They consider that, face-to-face, the former president is able to be more spontaneous and has more time to develop his ideas – which leads to a better performance.

The group has frequently complained about the debates, which they consider “cast” with too much waiting time for few moments of speech. In the last one, promoted by Band, according to his own calculations, the PT spoke about 15% of the time.

Rural Channel. On Wednesday (21) Lula will grant an interview to Canal Rural — the interview will be recorded and will be shown at 7 pm. Ciro Gomes speaks on the broadcaster tomorrow.

The PT member goes to the interview accompanied by licensed senator Carlos Fávaro (PSD-MT) and federal deputy Neri Geller (PP-MT), candidate for the Senate. The two have provided consultancy to the campaign to propose agendas related to agribusiness and to strengthen the relationship between Lula and the businessmen in the field.

Debate is doubt. With the visit to Ratinho and the Saturday on CNN Brasil last week, it is expected that Lula will not go to the debate of the pool that the two channels integrate next Saturday (24). The event is promoted by SBT, CNN, O Estado de S. Paulo, Veja, Terra and radio Nova Brasil FM.

Last week, the debate between the candidates for the government of São Paulo was held at SBT.

Officially, the campaign says it has not yet decided whether PT should attend.