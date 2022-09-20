Lula is 3.1 to 16 points ahead of Bolsonaro

Ex-Ibope gives PT with 47%, against 31% of the current president; Paraná Pesquisa gives the smallest margin of leadership

The distance between former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the current chief executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in the 1st round of the presidential race varies from 3.1 to 16 percentage points, according to the main electoral polls published in last days.

The maximum advantage was recorded by Ipec (formerly Ibope) in a study carried out from September 17 to 18 (47% X 31%), while the minimum was collected by Paraná Pesquisas from September 8 to 12 (39.6% X 36 .5%, situation of technical tie in the margin of error of the survey).

Read the results below:

The divergence between the percentages does not mean that the survey has released wrong data. These discrepancies can be explained through the methodologies adopted by each study.

Companies that carry out the interviews in person (Ipec, Datafolha, MDA and Quaest) tend to give Lula a greater advantage. On the other hand, studies carried out by telephone (PoderData, Ipespe and FSB) show a smaller difference between leaders.

Paraná Pesquisas, which gives the smallest difference between candidates, conducts its interviews in a hybrid way, that is, both by telephone and in person.

O Power 360 considered in the table above the surveys by Ipec, Datafolha, Ipespe, BTG/FSB, MDA/CNT, Quaest, PoderData and Paraná Pesquisas. The studies are registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the numbers: BR-00073/2022, BR-04099/2022, BR-08883/2022, BR-07560/2022, BR-06984/2022, BR-03420/2022 , BR-02955/2022 and BR-05388/2022, respectively.

