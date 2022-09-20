Lula meets with the US State Department

The objective is to guarantee that the country will respect the results of the polls and already discuss a bilateral agenda, contemplating the environmental agenda. Celso Amorim and Jacques Wagner will accompany Lula

247 – Former President Lula (PT) meets this Wednesday (21) with representatives of the United States Department of State, reports CNN Brasil.

Douglas Koneff, the main official of the US government in Brazil, will participate in the meeting.

Lula will be accompanied by former foreign minister Celso Amorim and senator Jacques Wagner.

“The meeting has been treated with reservation by both sides. The idea was that it had already happened. Afterwards, it was agreed that it would take place between the first and second rounds. But as the polls began to point to the real possibility of the election ending in the first round, both sides considered that it would be better for the meeting to take place as soon as possible. The plan is for them to meet in São Paulo, at the Institute’s headquarters Lula”, says the report.

The US government wants to guarantee that it will respect the results of the polls and is already planning to discuss a bilateral agenda, such as the environmental agenda.

In a note, the US Embassy in Brazil states: “As a practice, US diplomats from the US Embassy and Consulates in Brazil meet regularly, in private, with political parties and candidates. USA to hear perspectives on current events and political views on issues of mutual interest We plan to continue this effort to meet with all the top presidential candidates in the October elections.

“The Embassy leadership has already invited all the main presidential candidates, without defining a priority, for the purpose of discussing their views on bilateral relations.

Some have already accepted, and we are awaiting confirmation from other candidates.”

