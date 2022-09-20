Lula vs Bolsonaro: Paulinho and Reinier diverge on Twitter about voting

photo: Uwe Kraft/AFP and Reproduction / Social networks Paulinho and Reinier disagreed on political opinions

13 days to go!!! 13 Brazil %uD83C%uDF1F%u2764%uFE0F %u2014 Paulinho (@PaulinhoPH7) September 19, 2022 Striker Paulinho, ex-Vasco, currently at Bayer Leverkusen, in Germany, and attacking midfielder Reinier, ex-Flamengo, now at Girona, in Spain, discussed on Twitter about voting for president in the October 2 elections. The debate between the Olympic champions in Tokyo, last year, began after the former Vascano expressed support for Lula (PT).

The Bayer Leverkusen athlete, who was speculated at Atltico recently, tweeted remembering that there are 13 days left for the elections. The comment makes reference to Lula’s number.

Reinier, a player revealed by Flamengo, disapproved of Paulinho’s position. In response to the tweet, he commented on vomiting emojis.

To answer Reinier, the Leverkusen striker published a print with quotes from a speech by former Vasco player and idol, Juninho Pernambucano.

“I revolt when I see a player and ex-player on the right. We came from below, we were raised with the mass. How are we going to be on the other side? Will you support Bolsonaro, my brother?”, says the print of Juninho’s post.

The speech in question was said by Juninho in an interview with the portal El Pas Brasilwhen the player questioned the political position of some Brazilian players.

Speculation in the Atlantic

At the beginning of September, Paulinho started following the profile of Atltico and the striker Hulk on social networks, which caused a stir from the Atlético fans. However, the athlete stopped following the profiles hours days later.