Maiara & Maraísa interrupt show screaming after widespread fight

A general fight during the show that Maiara & Maraísa performed in the city of São Pedro – SP, in addition to the huge riot, also caused the sisters’ anger. The event took place on (8/9) and caused inconvenience even to the event’s security team, which was not able to contain the riot that involved men and women.
Noticing the big fight formed right in front of the stage, one of the sertanejas immediately interrupted the show. “Give me a second?” he asked his team of musicians. It was then that Maiara & Maraísa shouted and ordered the confusion to stop. “Can you stop, huh? Stop the fight now…for nowaaaa, stop the fight now!”, they shouted.
Generalized fights are still very frequent at big events. About a month ago, the duo Henrique & Juliano ended a show after the same situation. This also happened at an event by Gusttavo Lima and more recently at the recording of the first DVD of João Gomes’ career.
