Maiara & Maraísa interrupt show screaming after widespread fight

A general fight during the show that Maiara & Maraísa performed in the city of São Pedro – SP, in addition to the huge riot, also caused the sisters’ anger. The event took place on (8/9) and caused inconvenience even to the event’s security team, which was not able to contain the riot that involved men and women.

Noticing the big fight formed right in front of the stage, one of the sertanejas immediately interrupted the show. “Give me a second?” he asked his team of musicians. It was then that Maiara & Maraísa shouted and ordered the confusion to stop. “Can you stop, huh? Stop the fight now…for nowaaaa, stop the fight now!”, they shouted.

Maiara & Maraisa launch Jequití perfume (Disclosure) Maiara & Maraisa launch Jequití perfume (Disclosure)Maiara & Maraisa launch Jequití perfume (Disclosure) Léo Dias interviews Maiara and Maraisa Na Praia 13.8 (9) Maiara & Maraisa revealed that they feel the presence of Marília MendonçaPhoto: Régis Velásquez/Special Metropolis Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Maiara and Maraisa at the Metrópoles Na Praia studio 13.8 (1) Photo: Régis Velásquez/Special Metropolis Maiara and Maraisa RED Maiara and MaraisaGlobe/Play Metrópoles 2 partner advertising maiara and maraisa on the beach 13 (8) The tribute was before the show by Maiara & Maraisa Photo: Régis Velásquez/Special Metropolis photo-Maiara-Maraisa Maiara and Maraisa in BarretosReproduction / G1 Metrópoles 3 partner advertising Maiara & Maraisa in Barretos (Press Release) Maiara & Maraisa in Barretos (Press Release)Maiara & Maraisa in Barretos (Press Release) 0

Generalized fights are still very frequent at big events. About a month ago, the duo Henrique & Juliano ended a show after the same situation. This also happened at an event by Gusttavo Lima and more recently at the recording of the first DVD of João Gomes’ career.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.

Have you read all the notes and reports in the column today? Click here.