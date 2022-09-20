Man dies after being wounded with a horn in his chest during a bullfight in Spain – World

A 55-year-old man died after get gored in the chest during a bullfight in the city of Fuenlabrada, near Madrid, Spain, this Saturday (17). The victim was an employee of the bullring and was active in the Great Trimmers Contest.

Videos taken on site show the escape attempt of the worker between the portable fences. Still, the animal gains access to the alley and the crowd at the scene screams when the man is hit. The information is from G1 portal.

This one has just passed through the plaza de toros de Fuenlabrada. A bull jumps the alley, breaks the burladero and leads to the people who were in his step, killing a 40-year-old man. Horrible images. @InformativosTM @elmundoes @A3Noticias @rtvenoticias pic.twitter.com/6aPcqafrAF — Roberto Rodriguez (@Roberhik89) September 17, 2022

This Sunday’s bullfight was canceled after the city’s City Council decreed two days mourning. Witnesses reported that the victim died en route to the hospital, according to the city’s news website.

repercussion of death

The death of the employee was reported by the event speaker. Javier Ayala, mayor of Fuenlabrada, posted condolences on social media.

“I want to convey my deepest condolences and affection to the family and friends of the deceased neighbor this afternoon at the bullring. Rest in peace,” he wrote.

The publication generated some comments questioning the bullfighting and the risks for people and animals in this type of event. In addition, many people expressed feelings to the victim’s family.