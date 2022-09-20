Man falls from 5th floor of hospital in Paraná after escape attempt







Man falls from fifth floor of hospital after trying to escape Photo: Pedro Ribas/SMCS

This Sunday, 18, a man ended up falling from the 5th floor after trying to escape from a hospital. The case happened in Curitibain the state of Paraná. He was under police escort and had just been discharged from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to information from the Mackenzie Evangelical University Hospital, the patient had been hospitalized since September 9. The man was taken to the health unit with burns after setting fire to the jail at the police station where he was being held in Colombo, in the capital’s Metropolitan Region.

According to witnesses, the fugitive was seen hanging from the window of the institution trying to escape when he lost his balance and fell on the roof.

Firefighters, who were called to the rescue, found him unconscious. He was then intubated and taken to the hospital.

Asked about the patient’s health status, the hospital responded through the advisory.

“As a health institution, we protect patient data as much as possible – general data protection law, in addition to following medical confidentiality”.

The man was arrested on September 8, according to police, after being involved in a traffic accident.

