Man sentenced for killing wife after knowingly transmitting HIV

posted on 09/20/2022



A man was convicted of killing his wife after transmitting HIV to her without her knowledge, in Santa Catarina. The woman died in 2013 from AIDS.

The Jury Court of the District of Araranguá (SC) sentenced the defendant because they understood that he took the risk of killing his wife by failing to inform her that he was HIV positive, which prevented her from seeking appropriate treatment. The defendant and the victim were married for 10 years and the man was sentenced to serve a sentence of 12 years in prison.

According to the legal expert heard during the process, the victim would have died three days after confirming the HIV diagnosis, already admitted to a hospital.





According to prosecutor Gabriel Ricardo Zanon Meyer, the case had very serious contours because the defendant, despite knowing since 2003 that he was HIV positive, maintained unprotected relationships with his wife for years despite knowing the risks of infecting her.

“As he, with his previous behavior, had created the risk of her developing the disease, he had an obligation to act to prevent the victim’s death, but even so, he never informed her about the disease, which prevented her from seeking the adequate treatment, which is made available free of charge by the SUS”, explained Meyer.

“The defendant was held responsible for the death of his wife for having accepted with indifference the fact of transmitting a fatal disease to the victim, conduct that the law calls “possible willful misconduct” – when the agent assumes the risk of producing the harmful result”, he highlighted. the promoter.

In the sentence, the Judge granted the possibility of the defendant to appeal in freedom, since he remained free during the process.