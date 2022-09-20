Man sentenced for killing wife in SC after transmitting HIV to her and hiding infection | Santa Catarina

The Jury Court of the District of Araranguá, in the south of Santa Catarina, convicted a man of the crime of murdering his own wife after transmitting HIV to her. The information was released by the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina (MPSC) on Monday (19). Appeal is possible .

According to the agency, the jurors understood that the Defendant took the risk of killing his wife by failing to report that he was HIV positive, which prevented her from seeking appropriate treatment. He must serve a sentence of 12 years in prison, in an initially closed regime.

The names of the man and victim were not released.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Also according to the MPSC, the defendant was not charged with femicide because, at the time of the crime, the law providing for the qualifier had not been passed. In the sentence, the Justice granted the possibility of the defendant to appeal in freedom, since he remained free during the process.

According to the complaint, the man knew since 2003 that he was HIV positive and, even so, had unprotected relations with his wife for years. In addition, when he learned that the victim had contracted HIV, he did not talk about the need to seek treatment.

According to a forensic expert heard during the process, the victim was taken to the hospital in a serious condition.

The woman received medical care, and was admitted to the Regional Hospital of Araranguá for 10 days, but only during hospitalization was it discovered that she had been infected.

Despite receiving treatment, she died in hospital three days after the diagnosis was confirmed. The victim, had he been aware, could have started appropriate treatment.

What is HIV remission and why is it so difficult to cure the virus?

Florianópolis creates the 1st official service for sending medicines by mail for people with HIV

VIDEOS: Most watched g1 SC in the last 7 days