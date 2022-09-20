Man undergoes 2-hour surgery to remove deodorant from anus

The case of a man who was hospitalized to remove a tube of deodorant that had been lodged in his anus for three weeks drew attention in West Bengal, India. The 27-year-old, unidentified, came to the hospital with severe abdominal pain.

According to doctors, the foreign body was only identified after the patient underwent an X-ray. The man was not able to evacuate during this period and his life was in danger if he did not remove the object from the body.

It took a two-hour surgery to get the deodorant off. However, the patient did not fully recover: the man had considerable damage to the intestine, and must undergo other procedures to repair the situation. The case was reported on India’s News18.

