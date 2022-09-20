Mariana Godoy for Fala Brasil with a famous singer’s accident

Record anchor reported a tremendous scare involving a famous American singer

During the last edition of Speak Brazilwhich aired this Monday, 19, on record, Mariana Godoy and Edu Ribeiro reverberated an accident that the American singer Post Malone suffered during a performance in the United States.

The rapper, who recently performed in Brazil, during Rock In Rio, tripped over the wire of the equipment used by his band and fell on stage. The show was stopped immediately so that the artist could receive medical care.

According to Mariana Godoy, Post Malone still tried to continue with the show after being attended, but had to end the presentation.

“Singer Post Malone took the biggest fall in the United States, he tripped on the guitar stand and fell all over the stage“, started Mariana Godoy, just after returning from a break.

“Fans thought he had passed out from the fall, but after about 10 minutes the rapper got up with the help of others, had to take a break and later returned to the stage. He apologized for the accident and left the show”, narrated the journalist, while images of the incident were shown on Record.

Mariana Godoy reveals that her husband was a priest and that he had not had sex until he was 37 years old: “He dropped his cassock” Mariana Godoy shares a message received from her ex-partner at Fala Brasil: “Did you think I was going to lose? Never” “We say goodbye”, Mariana Godoy and Record anchor postpone the end of the newspaper and confirm departure on the bench

“According to the artist’s manager, he injured some ribs. He said he didn’t fracture, but it was a really bad fall“, Mariana commented, citing the fans’ scare when they saw the singer fallen and screaming in pain.

“Yes, it was, his face of pain hurt me. Ten minutes later we didn’t even know if he was going to come back”, added Edu Ribeiro, ending the repercussion of the incident.