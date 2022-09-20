Marília felt threatened after the breakup

The LeoDias column has just discovered another exclusive fact about the imbroglio between Marília Mendonça and her former manager, Gabriel Ramalho. After reporting firsthand that due to the financial breach the Queen of Sofrência was unable to pay off her house, our report learned from sources close to the singer that after breaking up with Ramalho, she began to feel intimidated and even threatened with the photos that the then friend posted on social media.

The column had access to an old photograph published by the former manager, in which he appears holding a glock pistol. In the caption, he limited himself to putting an emoji heart, showing that he is a gun enthusiast. As already reported, Ramalho not only appreciated them, but he had the habit of carrying a gun, even without, apparently, having access to the possession of weapons.

The working relationship between Marília and Ramalho was broken after a series of disagreements regarding the businessman’s attitudes. Still, she remained grateful for the former entrepreneur until discovering a financial hole in her investments in the initial period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unable to perform due to restrictions in relation to agglomerations, Marília had to resort to her financial investments to support her band, which was out of work. When accessing part of the money applied to help the team, the singer came across a hole and later discovered that it was provoked by Gabriel Ramalho.

Column Leo Dias tried to obtain, informally, with friends of Marília, information about the exact amount of the financial hole left by Gabriel. But no one could give an exact answer to the amount. However, it is estimated that around 20% of the total value of the assets acquired by Marília Mendonça has been embezzled.

