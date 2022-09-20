Mark Zuckerberg loses $71 billion in 2022 as Facebook crashes







Social network led by Mark Zuckerberg faces falling popularity among young people and loss of ground to competition, such as TikTok app Photo: EPA / BBC News Brazil

It’s not just Facebook that goes through a year of market devaluation: its creator and president, Mark Zuckerberg, walks the same path as the company. In 2022 alone, the businessman has already lost about US$ 71 billion, falling from sixth to 20th in the ranking of the richest in the world, according to the Bloomberg.

The downfall of the entrepreneur’s fortune is directly linked to the new directions of the company Meta, holding of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, which is about to complete a year since the name and objective change. Under the new name, the company has been making efforts to develop projects in the metaverse, a virtual universe that Zuckerberg is currently dedicated to.

As a result, Zuckerberg has been losing money. According to the Bloombergthe owner of Facebook owns more than 350 million shares of the company and, as they depreciate, the entrepreneur’s fortune decreases.

By mid-2021, Zuckerberg was the fourth richest man in the world, with an estimated fortune of around $106 billion. Now, his net worth is valued at “only” $35 billion.

At the beginning of the year, the Goal was hit hard by its new focus. For the first time in history, the company lost users on its social networks and even recorded a loss of US$ 252 billion in its valuation in a single day. Now, the company is worth about $600 billion less, compared to the same period last year — when the goal reached a valuation of $1 trillion.

For now, Reality Labs, the virtual reality division, has been racking up losses. It’s already been three straight quarters with a loss of US$ 3 billion in each of them. Not even Zuckerberg’s pilgrimage among media outlets to sell the concept seems to have convinced people about the future envisioned by the executive.

Last week, Meta closed the week with a 14% drop in its shares and consolidated the worst drop among technology companies in the last 12 months. Year-to-date, the company accumulates a 61% loss in shares, the worst drop among technology companies — the mark is more than double the losses recorded by Nasdaq in the period.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!